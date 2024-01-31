Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 77, Glenvar 68 Bayside 71, First Colonial 53 Cave Spring 72, Pulaski Co., Ky. 51 Clarke…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 77, Glenvar 68

Bayside 71, First Colonial 53

Cave Spring 72, Pulaski Co., Ky. 51

Clarke County 73, Hampshire, W.Va. 64, OT

Cosby 45, Manchester 42

Courtland 50, Mountain View 44

Cristo Rey Richmond 60, Life Christian 54

Frank Cox 50, Salem-Va. Beach 41

Franklin 67, Surry County 39

George Wythe 77, Giles 21

Green Run 55, Princess Anne 54

Greensville County 80, Sussex Central 73

Halifax County 63, Franklin County 56

Honaker 68, Northwood 27

Kellam 74, Ocean Lakes 48

Kempsville 64, Tallwood 53

Lafayette 67, Grafton 63

Legacy Christian Academy 52, Wakefield Country Day 16

Lightridge 50, Briar Woods 41

Lloyd Bird 67, Monacan 57

Madison County def. Page County, forfeit

Manor High School 68, Granby 50

Maret, D.C. 74, Potomac School 67

Maury 63, Lake Taylor 60, 2OT

Midlothian 60, Huguenot 25

New Kent 75, Jamestown 67

Northampton def. K&Q Central, forfeit

Oak Hill Academy 76, Graham 40

Park View-Sterling 69, Loudoun County 58

Patriot 50, Hayfield 48

Ridgeview 54, John Battle 53

Smithfield 62, Tabb 49

Southampton Academy 63, Amelia Academy 36

St. Annes-Belfield 72, Steward School 61

Stone Bridge 58, Broad Run 55

Tandem Friends School 70, Fredericksburg Christian 50

Tunstall 92, Mecklenburg County 23

Warhill 54, Poquoson 41

Windsor 54, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 38

York 56, Bruton 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Rye Cove vs. Jenkins, Ky., ccd.

Sherando vs. Woodstock Central, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.