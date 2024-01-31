Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 77, Glenvar 68
Bayside 71, First Colonial 53
Cave Spring 72, Pulaski Co., Ky. 51
Clarke County 73, Hampshire, W.Va. 64, OT
Cosby 45, Manchester 42
Courtland 50, Mountain View 44
Cristo Rey Richmond 60, Life Christian 54
Frank Cox 50, Salem-Va. Beach 41
Franklin 67, Surry County 39
George Wythe 77, Giles 21
Green Run 55, Princess Anne 54
Greensville County 80, Sussex Central 73
Halifax County 63, Franklin County 56
Honaker 68, Northwood 27
Kellam 74, Ocean Lakes 48
Kempsville 64, Tallwood 53
Lafayette 67, Grafton 63
Legacy Christian Academy 52, Wakefield Country Day 16
Lightridge 50, Briar Woods 41
Lloyd Bird 67, Monacan 57
Madison County def. Page County, forfeit
Manor High School 68, Granby 50
Maret, D.C. 74, Potomac School 67
Maury 63, Lake Taylor 60, 2OT
Midlothian 60, Huguenot 25
New Kent 75, Jamestown 67
Northampton def. K&Q Central, forfeit
Oak Hill Academy 76, Graham 40
Park View-Sterling 69, Loudoun County 58
Patriot 50, Hayfield 48
Ridgeview 54, John Battle 53
Smithfield 62, Tabb 49
Southampton Academy 63, Amelia Academy 36
St. Annes-Belfield 72, Steward School 61
Stone Bridge 58, Broad Run 55
Tandem Friends School 70, Fredericksburg Christian 50
Tunstall 92, Mecklenburg County 23
Warhill 54, Poquoson 41
Windsor 54, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 38
York 56, Bruton 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Rye Cove vs. Jenkins, Ky., ccd.
Sherando vs. Woodstock Central, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.