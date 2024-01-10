Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 62, Honaker 55
Armstrong 75, J.R. Tucker 60
Bayside 49, Great Bridge 44
Bluefield, W.Va. 64, Graham 49
Brooke Point 58, Colonial Forge 48
Bullis, Md. 81, Flint Hill 49
Charlottesville 80, Riverbend 58
Courtland 77, James Monroe 71
Deep Creek 70, Hickory 58
E.C. Glass 69, Liberty Christian 57
Evergreen Christian 67, SHABACH! Christian, Md. 57
Fort Defiance 105, Waynesboro 95
Giles 48, Eastern Montgomery 25
Glenvar 66, Radford 50
Grayson County 51, Galax 41
Harrisonburg 55, William Monroe 36
Hidden Valley 64, Pulaski County 55
Hopewell 51, Petersburg 49
I. C. Norcom High School 67, Granby 54
James River 56, Liberty-Bedford 54
James Wood 64, Woodstock Central 43
Jamestown 58, Grafton 53
Kettle Run 48, Fauquier 42
Lafayette 60, Bruton 57
Lake Taylor 73, Churchland 32
Landstown 53, Kellam 46
Lloyd Bird 62, Huguenot 43
Magna Vista 54, GW-Danville 52
Manchester 83, Richmond HSA 70
Massaponax 48, North Stafford 29
Maury 50, Manor High School 35
McLean 41, George Marshall 35
Meadowbrook 84, Prince George 55
Midlothian 62, Monacan 60
Nansemond-Suffolk 81, First Colonial 38
New Kent 77, Poquoson 30
Northside 83, Staunton River 43
Norview 61, Booker T. Washington 49
Rappahannock County 57, Page County 56
Rockbridge County 61, Turner Ashby 55
Rustburg 68, Amherst County 57
SHABACH! Christian, Md. 62, Shining Stars Sports 45
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 68, Potomac School 38
Smithfield 60, York 42
St. Annes-Belfield 90, Collegiate-Richmond 40
Strasburg 54, Luray 46
Warhill 57, Tabb 47
Westfield 66, Centreville 57
Wilson Memorial 85, Buffalo Gap 37
Windsor 55, Surry County 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.