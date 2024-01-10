Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 62, Honaker 55 Armstrong 75, J.R. Tucker 60 Bayside 49, Great Bridge 44 Bluefield, W.Va. 64,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 62, Honaker 55

Armstrong 75, J.R. Tucker 60

Bayside 49, Great Bridge 44

Bluefield, W.Va. 64, Graham 49

Brooke Point 58, Colonial Forge 48

Bullis, Md. 81, Flint Hill 49

Charlottesville 80, Riverbend 58

Courtland 77, James Monroe 71

Deep Creek 70, Hickory 58

E.C. Glass 69, Liberty Christian 57

Evergreen Christian 67, SHABACH! Christian, Md. 57

Fort Defiance 105, Waynesboro 95

Giles 48, Eastern Montgomery 25

Glenvar 66, Radford 50

Grayson County 51, Galax 41

Harrisonburg 55, William Monroe 36

Hidden Valley 64, Pulaski County 55

Hopewell 51, Petersburg 49

I. C. Norcom High School 67, Granby 54

James River 56, Liberty-Bedford 54

James Wood 64, Woodstock Central 43

Jamestown 58, Grafton 53

Kettle Run 48, Fauquier 42

Lafayette 60, Bruton 57

Lake Taylor 73, Churchland 32

Landstown 53, Kellam 46

Lloyd Bird 62, Huguenot 43

Magna Vista 54, GW-Danville 52

Manchester 83, Richmond HSA 70

Massaponax 48, North Stafford 29

Maury 50, Manor High School 35

McLean 41, George Marshall 35

Meadowbrook 84, Prince George 55

Midlothian 62, Monacan 60

Nansemond-Suffolk 81, First Colonial 38

New Kent 77, Poquoson 30

Northside 83, Staunton River 43

Norview 61, Booker T. Washington 49

Rappahannock County 57, Page County 56

Rockbridge County 61, Turner Ashby 55

Rustburg 68, Amherst County 57

SHABACH! Christian, Md. 62, Shining Stars Sports 45

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 68, Potomac School 38

Smithfield 60, York 42

St. Annes-Belfield 90, Collegiate-Richmond 40

Strasburg 54, Luray 46

Warhill 57, Tabb 47

Westfield 66, Centreville 57

Wilson Memorial 85, Buffalo Gap 37

Windsor 55, Surry County 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.