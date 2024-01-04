Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 59, Tennessee, Tenn. 54
Albemarle 65, Fluvanna 26
Amelia County 40, Cumberland 25
Bassett 52, Altavista 14
Broad Run 60, Independence 38
Broadwater Academy 53, Chincoteague 32
Brunswick Academy 44, Tidewater Academy 18
Buckingham County 48, Appomattox 42
Buffalo Gap 47, Staunton 26
Carroll County 50, Alleghany 32
Chancellor 79, James Monroe 46
Chantilly 70, Forest Park 26
Charlottesville 77, Goochland 12
Fauquier 52, Liberty-Bealeton 23
Floyd County 52, James River 44
GW-Danville 44, Amherst County 24
Giles 58, Craig County 31
Grafton 60, Warhill 48
Grayson County 62, Auburn 44
Hayfield 53, TJ-Alexandria 39
Holy Child, Md. 44, Flint Hill 40
John Handley 63, James Wood 43
Justice High School 64, Annandale 45
Kellam 70, Grassfield 37
Luray 56, Mountain View 21
Magna Vista 49, Liberty-Bedford 28
McLean 42, Herndon 32
Meridian High School 79, Manassas Park 28
Monticello 71, Louisa 45
Mount Vernon 56, John R. Lewis 25
Narrows 75, Lebanon 56
Oscar Smith 46, Currituck County, N.C. 31
Page County 59, Woodstock Central 52
Piedmont Christian 45, York Comprehensive, S.C. 42
Prince Edward County 67, Randolph-Henry 15
Rappahannock County 47, Clarke County 41
South Medford, Ore. 72, Summit Christian Academy 32
Southampton 43, Charles City County High School 32
St. Annes-Belfield 64, Virginia Academy 57
St. Michael 73, Quantico 15
Strasburg 52, Madison County 31
Stuarts Draft 41, Waynesboro 35
Tuscarora 52, Loudoun County 18
Union 36, Virginia 30
Western Albemarle 40, Orange County 22
Westmoreland County 54, Franklin 13
William Fleming 80, William Byrd 20
Wilson Memorial 73, Riverheads 24
Windsor 37, Nandua 24
