Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 59, Tennessee, Tenn. 54

Albemarle 65, Fluvanna 26

Amelia County 40, Cumberland 25

Bassett 52, Altavista 14

Broad Run 60, Independence 38

Broadwater Academy 53, Chincoteague 32

Brunswick Academy 44, Tidewater Academy 18

Buckingham County 48, Appomattox 42

Buffalo Gap 47, Staunton 26

Carroll County 50, Alleghany 32

Chancellor 79, James Monroe 46

Chantilly 70, Forest Park 26

Charlottesville 77, Goochland 12

Fauquier 52, Liberty-Bealeton 23

Floyd County 52, James River 44

GW-Danville 44, Amherst County 24

Giles 58, Craig County 31

Grafton 60, Warhill 48

Grayson County 62, Auburn 44

Hayfield 53, TJ-Alexandria 39

Holy Child, Md. 44, Flint Hill 40

John Handley 63, James Wood 43

Justice High School 64, Annandale 45

Kellam 70, Grassfield 37

Luray 56, Mountain View 21

Magna Vista 49, Liberty-Bedford 28

McLean 42, Herndon 32

Meridian High School 79, Manassas Park 28

Monticello 71, Louisa 45

Mount Vernon 56, John R. Lewis 25

Narrows 75, Lebanon 56

Oscar Smith 46, Currituck County, N.C. 31

Page County 59, Woodstock Central 52

Piedmont Christian 45, York Comprehensive, S.C. 42

Prince Edward County 67, Randolph-Henry 15

Rappahannock County 47, Clarke County 41

South Medford, Ore. 72, Summit Christian Academy 32

Southampton 43, Charles City County High School 32

St. Annes-Belfield 64, Virginia Academy 57

St. Michael 73, Quantico 15

Strasburg 52, Madison County 31

Stuarts Draft 41, Waynesboro 35

Tuscarora 52, Loudoun County 18

Union 36, Virginia 30

Western Albemarle 40, Orange County 22

Westmoreland County 54, Franklin 13

William Fleming 80, William Byrd 20

Wilson Memorial 73, Riverheads 24

Windsor 37, Nandua 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.