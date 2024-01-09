WD-40: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — WD-40 Co. (WDFC) on Tuesday reported net income of $17.5 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — WD-40 Co. (WDFC) on Tuesday reported net income of $17.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.28.

The maintenance and cleaning product company posted revenue of $140.4 million in the period.

WD-40 expects full-year earnings to be $4.78 to $5.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $570 million to $600 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WDFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WDFC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.