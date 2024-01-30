Waterstone: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $40,000 in…

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $40,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $43.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $28.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.4 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $131.4 million.

