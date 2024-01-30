Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Waterstone: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Waterstone: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 30, 2024, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $40,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $43.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $28.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.4 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $131.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSBF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up