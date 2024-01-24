Washington Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.9…

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Westerly, Rhode Island, said it had earnings of 76 cents per share.

The holding company for The Washington Trust Co. posted revenue of $97.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $46 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.2 million, or $2.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $193.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WASH

