Walgreens: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Thursday reported a loss of $67 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain posted revenue of $36.71 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.92 billion.

Walgreens expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.50 per share.

