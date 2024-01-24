W.R. Berkley: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $397.3 million.…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $397.3 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.22 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.21 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.38 billion, or $5.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.1 billion.

