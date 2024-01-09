Voxx: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.9 million…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The consumer electronics maker posted revenue of $135.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOXX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOXX

