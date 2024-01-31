Vista Outdoor: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $148.2 million…

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $148.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Anoka, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $2.55. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 80 cents per share.

The maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories posted revenue of $682.3 million in the period.

Vista Outdoor expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $4.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.73 billion to $2.83 billion.

