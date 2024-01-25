Visa: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $4.89 billion.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $4.89 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $2.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.41 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The global payments processor posted revenue of $8.63 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.5 billion.

