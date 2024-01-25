Virtu Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.5…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 27 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The high-speed trading company posted revenue of $536 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $260.9 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $273 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $142 million, or $1.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.21 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIRT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.