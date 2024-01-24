Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 24. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Wednesday, Jan. 24 10:00 AM Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards ceremony – 2023 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards ceremony. Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Radha Plumb hosts

Location: Defense Acquisition University, 9820 Belvoir Rd, Fort Belvoir, VA

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD, , 1 703 697 5131

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 24 11:00 AM Dem Sen. Mark Warner holds remote media availability for Virginia reporters – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner holds media availability to discuss ‘his ongoing efforts to support Ukraine and provides an update on the supplemental aid package’

Location: Senate Press Gallery, 316 S St SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Laura Dacy, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Laura_Dacy@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 228 6884

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 24 12:00 PM Loudoun Workforce Resource Center hosts job fair

Location: Claude Moore Recreation & Community Center, 46105 Loudoun Park Ln, Sterling, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 24 6:00 PM Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting

Location: Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

Thursday, Jan. 25 11:00 AM AFCEA Washington, DC, annual DISA Luncheon

Location: Army Navy Country Club, 1700 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA

Contacts: AFCEA Washington, DC, Chapter, registrar@dc.afceachapters.org, 1 703 660 4835

Thursday, Jan. 25 Capital One Q4 2023 earnings – Capital One Financial Q4 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-based bank holding company

Weblinks: http://www.capitalone.com, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Sie Soheili, Capital One, sie.soheili@capitalone.com, 1 703 720 3929

Friday, Jan. 26 6:30 PM Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends private reception in Virginia – Independent presidential candidate lawyer and author Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends private reception and campaign fundraiser in Charlottesville, VA

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Weblinks: https://www.teamkennedy.com/, https://twitter.com/RobertKennedyJr

Contacts: Team Kennedy, press@teamkennedy.com

Friday, Jan. 26 Advance Auto Parts Inc Q4 2023 Dividend payment date

Contacts: Zaheed Mawani, Advance Auto Parts Investor Relations, zaheed.mawani@advanceautoparts.com, 1 952 715 5097

