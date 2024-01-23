Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 23. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 23.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 23 10:00 AM First Couple’s public schedule – President Joe Biden receives the Presidential Daily Briefing (10:00 AM EST, closed press), departs the White House with First Lady Dr Jill Biden en route to Manassas, VA (2:50 PM EST, open press), and arrives in Manassas (3:05 PM EST, out-of-town pool). The First Couple then participate in campaign event with Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, (4:30 PM EST, open press), depart Manassas en route to the White House via Manassas Regional Airport (6:55 PM EST, out-of-town pool), and arrive at the White House (7:10 PM EST, open press)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 23 1:00 PM Henrico County Public Schools hosts Career Rodeo Skills Challenge

Location: Richmond Raceway, 600 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 23 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 23 4:30 PM First and Second Couples attend reproductive freedom campaign rally in Virginia – President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection, headlines a campaign rally on reproductive freedom with First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, to ‘outline the impact that MAGA Republicans’ abortion bans in the states are having on women and medical providers throughout the country’

Location: Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Cir, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President, BidenPress@joebiden.com

——————–

——————–

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 23 7:00 PM Virginia AG Miyares holds fentanyl awareness training session – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares hosts a ‘One Pill Can Kill’ fentanyl awareness and Narcan training session

Location: Potomac Valley Church: Prince William Campus, 1006 Williamstown Dr, Dumfries, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Commonwealth of Virginia, 1 804 786 2441



——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 23 – Wednesday, Jan. 24 Homeland Security Week event

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.idga.org/events-homelandsecurityweek, https://twitter.com/IQPC

Contacts: IQPC North America, info@iqpc.com, 1 646 378 6026

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 23 RTX Corp Q4 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: https://investors.rtx.com/events-and-presentations

Contacts: RTX Corp, investors@rtx.com, 1 781 522 5123

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 24 10:00 AM Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards ceremony – 2023 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards ceremony. Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Radha Plumb hosts

Location: Defense Acquisition University, 9820 Belvoir Rd, Fort Belvoir, VA

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD, , 1 703 697 5131

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 24 6:00 PM Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting

Location: Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 25 11:00 AM AFCEA Washington, DC, annual DISA Luncheon

Location: Army Navy Country Club, 1700 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA

Contacts: AFCEA Washington, DC, Chapter, registrar@dc.afceachapters.org, 1 703 660 4835

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 25 Capital One Q4 2023 earnings – Capital One Financial Q4 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-based bank holding company

Weblinks: http://www.capitalone.com, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Sie Soheili, Capital One, sie.soheili@capitalone.com, 1 703 720 3929

