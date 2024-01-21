Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Jan. 21. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Jan. 21.

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 23 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 23 – Wednesday, Jan. 24 Homeland Security Week event

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.idga.org/events-homelandsecurityweek, https://twitter.com/IQPC

Contacts: IQPC North America, info@iqpc.com, 1 646 378 6026

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 23 First and Second Couples attend reproductive freedom campaign rally in Virginia – President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection, headlines a campaign rally on reproductive freedom with First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, to ‘outline the impact that MAGA Republicans’ abortion bans in the states are having on women and medical providers throughout the country’

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President, BidenPress@joebiden.com

——————–

——————–

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 23 RTX Corp Q4 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: https://investors.rtx.com/events-and-presentations

Contacts: RTX Corp, investors@rtx.com, 1 781 522 5123

