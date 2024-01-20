Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Jan. 20. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Jan. 20.

Saturday, Jan. 20 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

Saturday, Jan. 20 9:30 AM Alexandria City Council hears feedback and votes on Confederate Street renaming proposals

Location: Alexandria City Hall, 301 King St, Alexandria, VA

Contacts: Hassuna Baishu, City of Alexandria, VA, Hassuna.Baishu@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 785 7017

Saturday, Jan. 20 4:00 PM Virginia Commonwealth University hold walk in honor of Dr Martin Luther King Jr

Location: VCU Children’s Pavilion & Children’s Tower, 1000 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Contacts: Danielle Pierce, Virginia Commonwealth University, piercedm5@vcu.edu

