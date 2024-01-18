Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 18. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 18.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 18 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Mark Warner holds remote media availability for Virginia reporters – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner holds media availability to discuss ‘efforts to pass a short-term spending bill that will keep the government open and funded’

Location: Senate Press Gallery, 316 S St SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Laura Dacy, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Laura_Dacy@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 228 6884

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 18 5:30 PM Norfolk Department of Transportation hosts Granby Bike Lane community meeting

Location: Tabernacle Church of Norfolk, 7000 Granby St, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.norfolk.gov/, https://twitter.com/NorfolkVA

Contacts: Kelly Straub, City of Norfolk, VA, kelly.straub@norfolk.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 18 6:00 PM City of Virginia Beach hosts community conversation on FY25 budget priorities

Location: Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th St, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Tiffany Russell , City of Virginia Beach, TMRussel@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 4075

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jan. 19 Early voting begins in Virginia, ahead of 5 Mar presidential primary election

Weblinks: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/, https://twitter.com/vaELECT

Contacts: Commonwealth of Virginia, media@elections.virginia.gov, 1 804 864 8901

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.