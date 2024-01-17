Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 17.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 17 9:30 AM Virginia House Democrats discuss education priorities, via press conference

Location: General Assembly Building, 201 N 9th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vahousedems.org, https://twitter.com/VAHouseDems

Contacts: Morgan Hopkins, Virginia House Democrats, morgan@vahousedems.org

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 17 10:55 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin delivers remarks at Developmental Disabilities Rally – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks at The Arc of Virginia’s 2024 Developmental Disabilities Rally at the Capitol Bell Tower

Location: Capitol Bell Tower, 1000 Bank St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Christian Martinez, State of Virginia, Christian.Martinez@governor.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 17 12:00 PM Prince George County Economic Development Authority meeting

Location: 6450 Administration Dr, Prince George, VA

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgeva.org/, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgeVa

Contacts: Donna Traylor, Prince George County, VA, dtraylor@princegeorgecountyva.gov

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 17 4:30 PM Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum & Hall of Fame

Location: 2201 Dottie Lynn Pkwy #115, Fort Worth, TX

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonchamber.org/

Contacts: Arlington Chamber of Commerce, 1 817 534 8801

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 17 7:30 PM Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger hosts telephone town hall

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://spanberger.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepSpanberger

Contacts: Connor Joseph, Office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Connor.Joseph@mail.house.gov, 1 202 384 5425

Friday, Jan. 19 Early voting begins in Virginia, ahead of 5 Mar presidential primary election

Weblinks: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/, https://twitter.com/vaELECT

Contacts: Commonwealth of Virginia, media@elections.virginia.gov, 1 804 864 8901

