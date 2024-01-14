Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Jan. 14. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Jan. 14.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Jan. 14 5:00 PM Arlington County hosts ‘Stones of Hope’ MLK Day Tribute event

Location: Wakefield High School, 1325 S Dinwiddie St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Jerusalem Solomon, Arlington County, jsolomon@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 1865

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 16 AvalonBay Communities Q4 2023 Dividend payment date 1.65000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 16 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Special dividend payment date 0.77000 USD

Contacts: Ian Weissman, Park Hotels & Resorts Investor Relations, iweissman@pkhotelsandresorts.com, 1 703 584 7441

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.