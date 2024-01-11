Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 11. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 11.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 9:00 AM Everytown and Virginia Moms Demand Action hold kick off rally ahead of annual Advocacy Day

Location: Library of Virginia, 800 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://everytown.org, https://twitter.com/everytown

Contacts: Everytown for Gun Safety, press@everytown.org

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 10:00 AM House Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee hearing on Water Resources Development Act – Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee hearing on ‘Proposals for a Water Resources Development Act of 2024: Members’ Day Hearing’, with testimony from Democratic Reps. Grace Meng, Ed Case, Marcy Kaptur, Derek Kilmer, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Rashida Tlaib, Jasmine Crockett, Nikki Budzinski, Lizzie Fletcher, Eric Sorensen, Jim Costa, Kevin Mullin, Donald Davis, Kim Schrier, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Bill Pascrell Jr., Susie Lee, Mike Levin, Sylvia Garcia, Bobby Scott, Darren Soto, Danny Davis, Terri Sewell, and Katie Porter; and Republican Reps. Carol Miller, Bryan Steil, Clay Higgins, Erin Houchin, Dan Newhouse, Russell Fry, Anna Paulina Luna, Nick LaLota, Mary Miller, Andrew Garbarino, James Moylan, and Rick Allen

Location: Rm 2167, Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://transportation.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/TransportDems

Contacts: House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, 1 202 225 9446

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 12:00 PM FRB Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks at VBA/VA Chamber Financial Forecast – Virginia Bankers Association and the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Financial Forecast event. Speakers include Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin, and Carilion Clinic CEO Nancy Howell

Location: Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N 3rd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vabankers.org/, https://twitter.com/vabankers

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Mark Warner holds remote media availability for Virginia reporters – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner holds media availability to discuss ‘the importance of keeping the government open and funded as the deadline to prevent a shutdown looms’

Location: Senate Press Gallery, 316 S St SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Laura Dacy, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Laura_Dacy@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 228 6884

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 3:00 PM Henrico County Public Schools Board work session

Location: New Bridge Learning Center, 5915 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 6:00 PM Loudoun County Planning Commission meeting

Location: Loudoun County Government Center, 1 Harrison St SE, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

Thursday, Jan. 11 ‘Dancing with the Stars’ live tour launches – ‘Dancing with the Stars: Live’ tour launches, showcasing the professional dancers from ABC’s hit show. This year, the dancers on tour include host Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Alan Bersten, Gleb Savchenko, Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach, and special guest Julianne Hough appears on select dates

Location: Altria Theater, 6 N Laurel St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.dwtstour.com/

Contacts: Ingrid Meilan, Ingrid Meilan PR, ingridmeilanPR@gmail.com, 1 323 336 7646

Thursday, Jan. 11 AFCEA NOVA Army IT Day 2024 – Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) Army IT Day 2024

Location: Hilton McLean Tysons Corner, 7920 Jones Branch Dr, McLean, VA

Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA

Contacts: AFCEA, events@afcea.org, 1 703 631 6158

Thursday, Jan. 11 Advance Auto Parts Inc Q4 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

