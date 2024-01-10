Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 10. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 10.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 10 9:00 AM Virginia Legislative Black Caucus release their legislative agenda, via press conference

Location: General Assembly Building, 201 N 9th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vablackcaucus.com/, https://twitter.com/VaBlackCaucus

Contacts: Adele McClure, Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, 1 804 876 0221

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 10 10:00 AM Virginia House and Senate Democrats unveil legislative priorities for 2024 session

Location: General Assembly Building, 201 N 9th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vahousedems.org, https://twitter.com/VAHouseDems

Contacts: Morgan Hopkins, Virginia House Democrats, morgan@vahousedems.org

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 10 11:00 AM Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce hosts monthly chamber luncheon – Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce hosts monthly chamber luncheon ,with speaker Virginia Community College System Chancellor David Dore

Location: Chesterfield Career and Technical Center – Hull Campus, 13900 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian, VA

Weblinks: https://chesterfieldchamber.com/, https://twitter.com/ChesterfieldCC

Contacts: Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, info@chesterfieldchamber.com, 1 804 748 6364

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 10 4:00 PM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers the State of the Commonwealth address

Location: Virginia State Capitol, 1000 Bank St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Commonwealth of Virginia, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 12:00 PM FRB Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks at VBA/VA Chamber Financial Forecast – Virginia Bankers Association and the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Financial Forecast event. Speakers include Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin, and Carilion Clinic CEO Nancy Howell

Location: Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N 3rd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vabankers.org/, https://twitter.com/vabankers

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

Thursday, Jan. 11 ‘Dancing with the Stars’ live tour launches – ‘Dancing with the Stars: Live’ tour launches, showcasing the professional dancers from ABC’s hit show. This year, the dancers on tour include host Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Alan Bersten, Gleb Savchenko, Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach, and special guest Julianne Hough appears on select dates

Location: Altria Theater, 6 N Laurel St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.dwtstour.com/

Contacts: Ingrid Meilan, Ingrid Meilan PR, ingridmeilanPR@gmail.com, 1 323 336 7646

Thursday, Jan. 11 AFCEA NOVA Army IT Day 2024 – Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) Army IT Day 2024

Location: Hilton McLean Tysons Corner, 7920 Jones Branch Dr, McLean, VA

Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA

Contacts: AFCEA, events@afcea.org, 1 703 631 6158

Thursday, Jan. 11 Advance Auto Parts Inc Q4 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

