Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 09.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 09 10:00 AM Virginia Beach Police Department hosts dedication ceremony for new headquarters

Location: Virginia Beach Police Department HQ, 2509 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Virginia Beach Police Department, VBPDPublicAffairs@vbgov.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 09 11:30 AM Fairfax County Police Department discuss gun violence reduction initiative – Fairfax County Police Department Chief Kevin Davis discusses ‘Operation Press Check’, which aims to fortifying felon in possession cases and reduce gun violence

Location: Fairfax County Public Safety Headquarters, 12099 Government Center Pkwy, Fairfax, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/police/, https://twitter.com/fairfaxpolice

Contacts: Fairfax County Police Department, fcpdmedia@fairfaxcounty.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 09 11:30 AM AARP Virginia and Virginia state legislators announce Virginia Prescription Drug Affordability Board

Location: General Assembly Building, 201 N 9th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.aarp.org, https://twitter.com/AARP

Contacts: Brigid Godfrey, Freedom Virginia, bgodfrey@freedomva.org, 1 650 521 1997

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 09 – Thursday, Jan. 11 Surface Navy Association annual National Symposium – Surface Navy Association 36th annual National Symposium

Location: Hyatt Regency Crystal City at Reagan National Airport, 2799 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.navysnaevents.org/national-symposium, https://twitter.com/navysna, #snasymposium21

Contacts: Julie Howard, Surface Navy Association, communications@navysna.org

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 10 10:00 AM Virginia House and Senate Democrats unveil legislative priorities for 2024 session

Location: General Assembly Building, 201 N 9th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vahousedems.org, https://twitter.com/VAHouseDems

Contacts: Morgan Hopkins, Virginia House Democrats, morgan@vahousedems.org

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 11 12:00 PM FRB Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks at VBA/VA Chamber Financial Forecast – Virginia Bankers Association and the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Financial Forecast event. Speakers include Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin, and Carilion Clinic CEO Nancy Howell

Location: Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N 3rd St, Richmond, VA 23219, USA

Weblinks: http://www.vabankers.org/, https://twitter.com/vabankers

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 11 ‘Dancing with the Stars’ live tour launches – ‘Dancing with the Stars: Live’ tour launches, showcasing the professional dancers from ABC’s hit show. This year, the dancers on tour include host Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Alan Bersten, Gleb Savchenko, Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach, and special guest Julianne Hough appears on select dates

Location: Altria Theater, 6 N Laurel St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.dwtstour.com/

Contacts: Ingrid Meilan, Ingrid Meilan PR, ingridmeilanPR@gmail.com, 1 323 336 7646

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 11 AFCEA NOVA Army IT Day 2024 – Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) Army IT Day 2024

Location: Hilton McLean Tysons Corner, 7920 Jones Branch Dr, McLean, VA

Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA

Contacts: AFCEA, events@afcea.org, 1 703 631 6158

——————–

