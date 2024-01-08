Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jan. 08. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jan. 08.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jan. 08 1:30 PM Treasury Secretary Yellen discusses the U.S. beneficial ownership information registry – Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen visits the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in Vienna, VA, and delivers remarks on the U.S. beneficial ownership information registry and other FinCEN priorities

Location: Vienna, VA

Weblinks: http://www.treas.gov, https://twitter.com/USTreasury

Contacts: U.S. Department of the Treasury, Press@Treasury.gov

Media interested in covering this visit should RSVP to press@treasury.gov by 10:00 AM on Monday, January 8 for additional logistical information. Exact location to be provided upon RSVP

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 09 – Thursday, Jan. 11 Surface Navy Association annual National Symposium – Surface Navy Association 36th annual National Symposium

Location: Hyatt Regency Crystal City at Reagan National Airport, 2799 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.navysnaevents.org/national-symposium, https://twitter.com/navysna, #snasymposium21

Contacts: Julie Howard, Surface Navy Association, communications@navysna.org

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.