Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Jan. 06.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jan. 06 10:00 AM Loudoun County Board of Supervisors and School Board swearing-in ceremony

Location: Holiday Inn Washington-Dulles Intl Airport, an IHG Hotel, 45425 Holiday Dr, Sterling, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Jan. 07 2:00 PM GOP Rep. Jen Kiggans launches House reelection campaign – Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans launches reelection campaign for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, with guest fellow Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik

Location: Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort, 4201 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://jenforcongress.com/

Contacts: Jen Kiggans for Congress, press@jenforcongress.com

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jan. 08 1:30 PM Treasury Secretary Yellen discusses the U.S. beneficial ownership information registry – Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen visits the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in Vienna, VA, and delivers remarks on the U.S. beneficial ownership information registry and other FinCEN priorities

Location: Vienna, VA

Weblinks: http://www.treas.gov, https://twitter.com/USTreasury

Contacts: U.S. Department of the Treasury, Press@Treasury.gov

Media interested in covering this visit should RSVP to press@treasury.gov by 10:00 AM on Monday, January 8 for additional logistical information. Exact location to be provided upon RSVP

