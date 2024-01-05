Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Jan. 05. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jan. 05 10:00 AM Catholic Diocese of Arlington Bishop Michael Burbidge blesses new Catholic Charities food pantry

Location: 4725 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtondiocese.org/, https://twitter.com/arlingtonchurch

Contacts: Mary Shaffrey, Catholic Diocese of Arlington Media, mary.shaffrey@arlingtondiocese.org, 1 703 841 2517 , 1 571 405 0061

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jan. 05 1:00 PM Mitchell Aerospace Schriever Spacepower series webinar – Mitchell Aerospace holds Schriever Spacepower series webinar with speaker U.S. Department of Defense Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations, Cyber and Nuclear Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.mitchellaerospacepower.org, https://twitter.com/MitchellStudies

Contacts: The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, mitchell@afa.org, 1 703 247 5800

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jan. 06 10:00 AM Loudoun County Board of Supervisors and School Board swearing-in ceremony

Location: Holiday Inn Washington-Dulles Intl Airport, an IHG Hotel, 45425 Holiday Dr, Sterling, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Jan. 07 2:00 PM GOP Rep. Jen Kiggans launches House reelection campaign – Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans launches reelection campaign for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, with guest fellow Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik

Location: Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort, 4201 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://jenforcongress.com/

Contacts: Jen Kiggans for Congress, press@jenforcongress.com

