Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 03.

Thursday, Jan. 04 9:30 AM NASA media briefing on upcoming lunar landings – NASA holds media landing for two technologies developed at NASA Langley Research Center – Navigation Doppler Lidar (NDL), a laser-based sensor scheduled to launch on board Astrobiotic’s Peregrine lunar lander; and Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies (SCALPSS) – scheduled to launch on board Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander in the early months of 2024

Location: NASA Langley Research Center, 8 Lindbergh Way, Hampton, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nasa.gov, https://twitter.com/NASA

Contacts: Joe Atkinson, NASA, joseph.s.atkinson@nasa.gov, 1 757 755 5375

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 04 12:00 PM Associated General Contractors of America release 2024 national and state hiring and business forecasts

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.agc.org, https://twitter.com/AGCofA

Contacts: Brian Turmail, Associated General Contractors of America, turmailb@agc.org, 1 703 459 0238, 1 703 837 5310

