Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 02.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 02 6:00 PM Arlington County Board organizational meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Kendra Jacobs, Arlington County, kjacobs@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 3130

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jan. 02 NewMarket Corp Q4 2023 Dividend payment date 2.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx

Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 04 9:30 AM NASA media briefing on upcoming lunar landings – NASA holds media landing for two technologies developed at NASA Langley Research Center – Navigation Doppler Lidar (NDL), a laser-based sensor scheduled to launch on board Astrobiotic’s Peregrine lunar lander; and Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies (SCALPSS) – scheduled to launch on board Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander in the early months of 2024

Location: NASA Langley Research Center, 8 Lindbergh Way, Hampton, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nasa.gov, https://twitter.com/NASA

Contacts: Joe Atkinson, NASA, joseph.s.atkinson@nasa.gov, 1 757 755 5375

