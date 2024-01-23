Veritex Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.5 million. The bank,…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.5 million.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $169.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $77.7 million, also missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $108.3 million, or $1.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $418.2 million.

