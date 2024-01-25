Valero Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.2 billion.…

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had profit of $3.55.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.95 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $35.41 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.84 billion, or $24.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $144.77 billion.

