Utah Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.3 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Midvale, Utah-based company said it had net income of $1.18.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $12.3 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $16.6 million, or $4.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $50.2 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTMD
