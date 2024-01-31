UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1vjAerocentry
|1
|4.48
|1.39
|3.16
|+1.75
|+124.1
|2RegHlthPrpfA
|.67
|.29
|.67
|+.34
|+103.0
|3IsoRay
|.85
|.38
|.81
|+.41
|+101.5
|4MultiWaysn
|.36
|.20
|.35
|+.13
|+
|57.3
|5TrinityPlace
|.28
|.11
|.17
|+.06
|+
|56.8
|6VolitionRX
|1.19
|.72
|1.06
|+.34
|+
|47.8
|7WidePoint
|3
|3.49
|2.10
|3.23
|+.91
|+
|39.2
|8ZedgeIncn
|3.54
|2.20
|3.26
|+.91
|+
|38.7
|9Azitran
|2.28
|.93
|1.20
|+.28
|+
|30.4
|10TrilogyMetl
|.61
|.43
|.56
|+.13
|+
|29.3
|11BitNileHlpfD
|22.80
|17.25
|21.96
|+4.96
|+
|29.2
|12MAIABiotc
|1.62
|.99
|1.50
|+.33
|+
|28.2
|13Ur-Energy
|1.89
|1.44
|1.84
|+.30
|+
|19.5
|14UraniumEng
|8.29
|6.17
|7.64
|+1.24
|+
|19.4
|15RaMedSys
|.75
|.37
|.48
|+.08
|+
|18.8
|16EspeyMfg
|19
|22.30
|17.97
|22.00
|+3.30
|+
|17.6
|17PowrREITpfA
|3.81
|3.24
|3.81
|+.56
|+
|17.2
|18ArmataPhr
|4.10
|2.77
|3.79
|+.55
|+
|17.0
|19AltisrceAssts
|1
|5.69
|3.27
|4.81
|+.67
|+
|16.2
|20Stereotaxis
|2.25
|1.72
|2.02
|+.27
|+
|15.4
|21DenisonMing
|2.12
|1.63
|2.00
|+.23
|+
|13.0
|22AmShared
|38
|2.87
|2.37
|2.67
|+.29
|+
|12.2
|23PacGEpfA
|24.34
|20.98
|23.28
|+2.47
|+
|11.9
|24AcmeUnit
|29
|50.99
|40.69
|47.88
|+5.02
|+
|11.7
|25PacGEpfI
|17.05
|14.83
|16.55
|+1.57
|+
|10.5
|26PacGEpfC
|18.94
|17.26
|18.90
|+1.60
|+
|9.2
|27NanoViricid
|1.17
|1.01
|1.11
|+.09
|+
|8.8
|28Cohen&Co
|7.52
|6.26
|7.23
|+.58
|+
|8.7
|29MexcoEngy
|5
|10.40
|9.02
|9.90
|+.77
|+
|8.5
|30PacGEpfD
|19.00
|17.13
|18.37
|+1.38
|+
|8.1
|31PacGEpfH
|16.71
|15.10
|16.36
|+1.22
|+
|8.1
|32KelsoTechg
|.27
|.16
|.17
|+.01
|+
|8.1
|33FriedmanInds
|17
|17.66
|15.01
|16.70
|+1.24
|+
|8.0
|34PacGEpfB
|20.55
|18.35
|20.39
|+1.43
|+
|7.5
|35DeltaApparel
|8.00
|7.05
|7.61
|+.48
|+
|6.7
|36Nuburu
|.22
|.13
|.16
|+.01
|+
|6.7
|37AgeXThera
|.45
|.31
|.41
|+.03
|+
|6.5
|38PacGEpfG
|17.43
|16.26
|17.30
|+1.05
|+
|6.5
|39PacGEpfE
|19.10
|17.05
|19.10
|+1.14
|+
|6.3
|40RetractblTch
|1
|1.25
|1.07
|1.18
|+.07
|+
|6.3
|41CheniereEnLP
|7
|54.98
|48.93
|52.92
|+3.13
|+
|6.3
|42PalatinTch
|5.65
|2.44
|4.21
|+.23
|+
|5.8
|43TasekoM
|1.58
|1.27
|1.48
|+.08
|+
|5.7
|44NBRESec
|3.45
|3.02
|3.37
|+.18
|+
|5.6
|45Cel-Sci
|3.08
|2.33
|2.87
|+.15
|+
|5.5
|46ChiRivet
|9
|17.87
|15.99
|17.87
|+.89
|+
|5.2
|47iShIndiaSCbt
|73.98
|69.97
|73.42
|+3.63
|+
|5.2
|48DecisPtSyst
|6.84
|5.68
|6.58
|+.32
|+
|5.1
|49EngyFuelsgrs
|12
|8.04
|6.58
|7.55
|+.36
|+
|5.0
|50EllomayCap
|31
|17.00
|14.45
|15.69
|+.74
|+
|4.9
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Oragenics
|7.74
|2.25
|2.30
|—
|3.33
|—
|59.1
|2AultAllncers
|1
|.11
|.05
|.05
|—
|.04
|—
|43.6
|3GeniusGrp
|.67
|.24
|.38
|—
|.28
|—
|42.2
|4EmpirePetrl
|10.94
|6.43
|6.68
|—
|4.31
|—
|39.2
|5GoldResource
|.40
|.22
|.24
|—
|.14
|—
|37.2
|6SignDaySprn
|1.53
|.65
|.72
|—
|.41
|—
|36.3
|7ArenaGpHl
|2.81
|.77
|1.53
|—
|.85
|—
|35.7
|8Tellurian
|.80
|.50
|.50
|—
|.26
|—
|33.7
|9MyomoInc
|5.17
|2.84
|3.33
|—
|1.68
|—
|33.5
|10Sifco
|4.17
|2.87
|3.08
|—
|1.46
|—
|32.2
|11NovaGoldg
|3.89
|2.54
|2.56
|—
|1.18
|—
|31.6
|12Northannn
|1.64
|.99
|1.03
|—
|.46
|—
|30.9
|13LoopMedia
|.100
|.65
|.70
|—
|.30
|—
|30.0
|14BattalionOil
|9.66
|6.50
|6.85
|—
|2.76
|—
|28.7
|151847Hldgrs
|2.71
|1.42
|1.46
|—
|.52
|—
|26.3
|16CamberEnrs
|.23
|.16
|.17
|—
|.06
|—
|25.4
|17NoDynMing
|.42
|.23
|.24
|—
|.08
|—
|24.5
|18cbdMDrs
|1.17
|.71
|.79
|—
|.25
|—
|24.4
|19Ashford
|3.88
|2.78
|2.82
|—
|.86
|—
|23.4
|20ITTechPck
|.32
|.22
|.24
|—
|.07
|—
|22.6
|21VistaGold
|.47
|.35
|.36
|—
|.09
|—
|20.4
|22DakotaGold
|2.75
|2.00
|2.10
|—
|.52
|—
|19.8
|23AberdnGlbInco
|6.47
|4.73
|5.21
|—
|1.25
|—
|19.3
|24XtantMed
|1.31
|.91
|.92
|—
|.21
|—
|18.6
|25ProtalixBio
|1.85
|1.44
|1.45
|—
|.33
|—
|18.5
|26RileyExplor
|3
|28.09
|21.58
|22.22
|—
|5.02
|—
|18.4
|27PlanetGreen
|.58
|.36
|.40
|—
|.09
|—
|18.4
|28Globalstar
|2.13
|1.59
|1.59
|—
|.35
|—
|18.0
|29TompkinsFncl
|52
|60.55
|49.39
|49.39
|—10.84
|—
|18.0
|30iBiors
|1.44
|1.02
|1.13
|—
|.24
|—
|17.5
|31MilestoneSci
|.71
|.52
|.57
|—
|.12
|—
|17.2
|32GoldenMinrs
|2
|.53
|.40
|.43
|—
|.09
|—
|17.1
|33IvanhoeEl
|10.26
|8.02
|8.36
|—
|1.72
|—
|17.1
|34AsensusSrg
|.38
|.26
|.27
|—
|.05
|—
|16.9
|35NewGoldg
|1.48
|1.16
|1.22
|—
|.24
|—
|16.4
|36IssuerDirect
|18
|19.03
|15.00
|15.15
|—
|2.98
|—
|16.4
|37PineapplFinl
|1.80
|1.50
|1.50
|—
|.29
|—
|16.2
|38WstnCop&Ggs
|1.40
|1.04
|1.12
|—
|.21
|—
|15.8
|39Innsuites
|24
|1.92
|1.25
|1.43
|—
|.26
|—
|15.4
|40GoldMining
|.99
|.80
|.83
|—
|.15
|—
|15.3
|41ComstockM
|.58
|.46
|.47
|—
|.08
|—
|14.8
|42LineageCell
|1.31
|.92
|.93
|—
|.16
|—
|14.7
|43NightHwkBio
|.48
|.33
|.38
|—
|.06
|—
|14.5
|44BiomX
|.30
|.21
|.24
|—
|.04
|—
|14.3
|45Southlndwt
|.53
|.30
|.36
|—
|.06
|—
|14.3
|46MAGSilverg
|10.56
|8.87
|9.02
|—
|1.39
|—
|13.4
|47Polishd.cmrs
|13.00
|3.61
|5.23
|—
|.80
|—
|13.3
|48WestwatRs
|.60
|.48
|.49
|—
|.07
|—
|13.1
|49BirksGroup
|4.80
|3.80
|4.09
|—
|.60
|—
|12.8
|50InfuSystem
|10.58
|8.89
|9.23
|—
|1.31
|—
|12.4
|—————————
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.