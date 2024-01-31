Live Radio
Home » Latest News » UPS AND DOWNS

UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

January 31, 2024, 6:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1vjAerocentry 1 4.48 1.39 3.16 +1.75 +124.1
2RegHlthPrpfA .67 .29 .67 +.34 +103.0
3IsoRay .85 .38 .81 +.41 +101.5
4MultiWaysn .36 .20 .35 +.13 + 57.3
5TrinityPlace .28 .11 .17 +.06 + 56.8
6VolitionRX 1.19 .72 1.06 +.34 + 47.8
7WidePoint 3 3.49 2.10 3.23 +.91 + 39.2
8ZedgeIncn 3.54 2.20 3.26 +.91 + 38.7
9Azitran 2.28 .93 1.20 +.28 + 30.4
10TrilogyMetl .61 .43 .56 +.13 + 29.3
11BitNileHlpfD 22.80 17.25 21.96 +4.96 + 29.2
12MAIABiotc 1.62 .99 1.50 +.33 + 28.2
13Ur-Energy 1.89 1.44 1.84 +.30 + 19.5
14UraniumEng 8.29 6.17 7.64 +1.24 + 19.4
15RaMedSys .75 .37 .48 +.08 + 18.8
16EspeyMfg 19 22.30 17.97 22.00 +3.30 + 17.6
17PowrREITpfA 3.81 3.24 3.81 +.56 + 17.2
18ArmataPhr 4.10 2.77 3.79 +.55 + 17.0
19AltisrceAssts 1 5.69 3.27 4.81 +.67 + 16.2
20Stereotaxis 2.25 1.72 2.02 +.27 + 15.4
21DenisonMing 2.12 1.63 2.00 +.23 + 13.0
22AmShared 38 2.87 2.37 2.67 +.29 + 12.2
23PacGEpfA 24.34 20.98 23.28 +2.47 + 11.9
24AcmeUnit 29 50.99 40.69 47.88 +5.02 + 11.7
25PacGEpfI 17.05 14.83 16.55 +1.57 + 10.5
26PacGEpfC 18.94 17.26 18.90 +1.60 + 9.2
27NanoViricid 1.17 1.01 1.11 +.09 + 8.8
28Cohen&Co 7.52 6.26 7.23 +.58 + 8.7
29MexcoEngy 5 10.40 9.02 9.90 +.77 + 8.5
30PacGEpfD 19.00 17.13 18.37 +1.38 + 8.1
31PacGEpfH 16.71 15.10 16.36 +1.22 + 8.1
32KelsoTechg .27 .16 .17 +.01 + 8.1
33FriedmanInds 17 17.66 15.01 16.70 +1.24 + 8.0
34PacGEpfB 20.55 18.35 20.39 +1.43 + 7.5
35DeltaApparel 8.00 7.05 7.61 +.48 + 6.7
36Nuburu .22 .13 .16 +.01 + 6.7
37AgeXThera .45 .31 .41 +.03 + 6.5
38PacGEpfG 17.43 16.26 17.30 +1.05 + 6.5
39PacGEpfE 19.10 17.05 19.10 +1.14 + 6.3
40RetractblTch 1 1.25 1.07 1.18 +.07 + 6.3
41CheniereEnLP 7 54.98 48.93 52.92 +3.13 + 6.3
42PalatinTch 5.65 2.44 4.21 +.23 + 5.8
43TasekoM 1.58 1.27 1.48 +.08 + 5.7
44NBRESec 3.45 3.02 3.37 +.18 + 5.6
45Cel-Sci 3.08 2.33 2.87 +.15 + 5.5
46ChiRivet 9 17.87 15.99 17.87 +.89 + 5.2
47iShIndiaSCbt 73.98 69.97 73.42 +3.63 + 5.2
48DecisPtSyst 6.84 5.68 6.58 +.32 + 5.1
49EngyFuelsgrs 12 8.04 6.58 7.55 +.36 + 5.0
50EllomayCap 31 17.00 14.45 15.69 +.74 + 4.9
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Oragenics 7.74 2.25 2.30 3.33 59.1
2AultAllncers 1 .11 .05 .05 .04 43.6
3GeniusGrp .67 .24 .38 .28 42.2
4EmpirePetrl 10.94 6.43 6.68 4.31 39.2
5GoldResource .40 .22 .24 .14 37.2
6SignDaySprn 1.53 .65 .72 .41 36.3
7ArenaGpHl 2.81 .77 1.53 .85 35.7
8Tellurian .80 .50 .50 .26 33.7
9MyomoInc 5.17 2.84 3.33 1.68 33.5
10Sifco 4.17 2.87 3.08 1.46 32.2
11NovaGoldg 3.89 2.54 2.56 1.18 31.6
12Northannn 1.64 .99 1.03 .46 30.9
13LoopMedia .100 .65 .70 .30 30.0
14BattalionOil 9.66 6.50 6.85 2.76 28.7
151847Hldgrs 2.71 1.42 1.46 .52 26.3
16CamberEnrs .23 .16 .17 .06 25.4
17NoDynMing .42 .23 .24 .08 24.5
18cbdMDrs 1.17 .71 .79 .25 24.4
19Ashford 3.88 2.78 2.82 .86 23.4
20ITTechPck .32 .22 .24 .07 22.6
21VistaGold .47 .35 .36 .09 20.4
22DakotaGold 2.75 2.00 2.10 .52 19.8
23AberdnGlbInco 6.47 4.73 5.21 1.25 19.3
24XtantMed 1.31 .91 .92 .21 18.6
25ProtalixBio 1.85 1.44 1.45 .33 18.5
26RileyExplor 3 28.09 21.58 22.22 5.02 18.4
27PlanetGreen .58 .36 .40 .09 18.4
28Globalstar 2.13 1.59 1.59 .35 18.0
29TompkinsFncl 52 60.55 49.39 49.39 —10.84 18.0
30iBiors 1.44 1.02 1.13 .24 17.5
31MilestoneSci .71 .52 .57 .12 17.2
32GoldenMinrs 2 .53 .40 .43 .09 17.1
33IvanhoeEl 10.26 8.02 8.36 1.72 17.1
34AsensusSrg .38 .26 .27 .05 16.9
35NewGoldg 1.48 1.16 1.22 .24 16.4
36IssuerDirect 18 19.03 15.00 15.15 2.98 16.4
37PineapplFinl 1.80 1.50 1.50 .29 16.2
38WstnCop&Ggs 1.40 1.04 1.12 .21 15.8
39Innsuites 24 1.92 1.25 1.43 .26 15.4
40GoldMining .99 .80 .83 .15 15.3
41ComstockM .58 .46 .47 .08 14.8
42LineageCell 1.31 .92 .93 .16 14.7
43NightHwkBio .48 .33 .38 .06 14.5
44BiomX .30 .21 .24 .04 14.3
45Southlndwt .53 .30 .36 .06 14.3
46MAGSilverg 10.56 8.87 9.02 1.39 13.4
47Polishd.cmrs 13.00 3.61 5.23 .80 13.3
48WestwatRs .60 .48 .49 .07 13.1
49BirksGroup 4.80 3.80 4.09 .60 12.8
50InfuSystem 10.58 8.89 9.23 1.31 12.4
—————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up