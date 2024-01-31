Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

January 31, 2024, 6:52 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Kaman 45.27 21.85 45.05 +21.10 + 88.1
2GenAsIAcwt .05 .03 .05 +.02 + 63.3
3ZIMIntgShip 15.61 10.20 15.00 +5.13 + 52.0
4BrghtHlthrs 16.59 6.76 11.24 +3.61 + 47.3
5YirenDigital 5.00 3.02 4.30 +1.18 + 37.8
6OscarHlth 13.25 8.44 12.52 +3.37 + 36.8
7NetLseOffcn 25.82 16.84 24.78 +6.30 + 34.1
8RoundCanab 41.54 28.61 40.18 +9.100 + 33.1
9ScullyRoylty 14 8.23 6.06 8.06 +1.96 + 32.1
10FlameAcqwt 2.68 1.79 2.50 +.57 + 29.5
11TDCXInc 11 6.82 4.74 6.27 +1.42 + 29.3
12HyliionHld 1.24 .80 1.05 +.24 + 29.0
13OrigBARK 1.08 .74 1.03 +.22 + 27.8
14NomuraHldg 19 5.91 4.43 5.74 +1.23 + 27.3
15AmerRlty 2 25.96 17.32 22.01 +4.60 + 26.4
16TeekayCorp 6 9.12 7.21 8.99 +1.84 + 25.7
17JnprNetwk 26 38.04 29.13 36.96 +7.48 + 25.4
18TeekyTnk 4 63.22 50.41 62.55 +12.58 + 25.2
19MauiLand 20.51 15.57 19.80 +3.91 + 24.6
20DxGdMBea 7.04 5.40 6.83 +1.33 + 24.2
21KemperCorp 63.07 48.33 60.00 +11.33 + 23.3
22DirDGldBr 13.17 10.07 12.50 +2.31 + 22.7
23TriconResi 7 11.15 8.57 11.03 +1.93 + 21.2
24AdSPurCan 3.74 2.85 3.66 +.64 + 21.2
25RCFAcqwt .10 .04 .06 +.01 + 20.0
26Unisys 7.77 5.41 6.74 +1.12 + 19.9
27Paysafewt .03 .03 .03 +.01 + 19.2
28KinsaleCap 34 411.32 334.10 397.57 +62.66 + 18.7
29VTEX 8.38 6.55 8.15 +1.27 + 18.5
30IntlSeaways 54.31 46.23 53.64 +8.16 + 17.9
31AtlUnionpfA 24.94 21.00 24.78 +3.76 + 17.9
32AlphMetalRs 7 408.74 333.55 399.24 +60.32 + 17.8
33NustarEnLP 28 22.14 17.73 22.00 +3.32 + 17.8
34CienaCorp 43 53.84 44.22 53.00 +7.99 + 17.8
35ArdmoreShip 5 16.88 14.24 16.57 +2.48 + 17.6
36ProUltSemi 71.21 48.17 63.97 +9.55 + 17.5
37akaBrndsHrs 10.79 7.09 9.45 +1.40 + 17.4
38Celesticag 17 35.23 26.62 34.36 +5.08 + 17.3
39AmpCannbs 5.24 4.12 5.01 +.74 + 17.3
40VertivHldg 57.60 44.31 56.33 +8.30 + 17.3
41CmtyHlthSys 2 3.96 3.05 3.67 +.54 + 17.3
42RenaissRe 29 233.85 196.95 228.83 +32.83 + 16.8
43Similarweb 6.64 5.07 6.22 +.89 + 16.7
44CangInc 1.19 .96 1.19 +.17 + 16.7
45PermianvRoy 5 1.80 1.45 1.68 +.24 + 16.7
46KodiakGasn 23.78 20.02 23.42 +3.34 + 16.6
47Paysafe 16.21 11.98 14.88 +2.09 + 16.3
48DxREBear 40.27 33.39 39.98 +5.61 + 16.3
49StevanatoGr 54 32.54 25.13 31.74 +4.45 + 16.3
50ScorpioTk 5 72.75 61.22 70.70 +9.90 + 16.3
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1NaviosMHpfH 14.75 1.80 3.20 —11.30 77.9
2NaviosMpfG 12.50 2.75 4.50 9.20 67.2
3PinstrpHldg 12.00 3.01 4.00 6.90 63.3
4SpiritAirl 16.85 4.04 6.29 —10.10 61.6
5HippoHldgwt .03 .01 .01 .01 60.0
6CanoHlthrs 6.03 1.74 2.39 3.48 59.3
7CazooGprs 10.00 3.72 4.17 5.33 56.1
8Enviva .100 .33 .44 .56 56.0
9FinofAmwt .08 .04 .04 .04 55.0
10SoloBrandA 6.23 2.69 2.79 3.37 54.7
11agilonhlth 13.28 5.63 5.89 6.66 53.1
12ATRenew 1.90 1.06 1.08 .84 43.8
13XpengADR 14.43 8.23 8.33 6.26 42.9
14B&NEduc 2.26 .82 .86 .63 42.5
15DirElAutVrs 43.00 25.45 26.08 —18.80 41.9
16BattrFutAcwt .12 .05 .06 .04 40.0
17GraphTcIntl 27 2.24 1.32 1.33 .86 39.3
18BakktHldg 2.38 1.25 1.37 .86 38.6
19Invitae .65 .36 .39 .24 37.8
20ReneSola 11 2.77 1.71 1.71 1.02 37.4
21OppFi 5.13 3.21 3.21 1.91 37.3
22MedPropTr 5.16 2.92 3.10 1.81 36.9
23NYCmtyBcp 2 10.62 5.58 6.47 3.76 36.8
24Ameresco 23 32.61 20.31 20.43 —11.24 35.5
25EngyVault 2.38 1.50 1.52 .81 34.8
26GenieEngy 6 29.56 18.60 18.61 9.52 33.8
27AMCEntArs 6.33 3.98 4.05 2.07 33.8
28Lifezonen 9.97 5.42 6.01 3.03 33.5
29LLFlooring 3.99 2.58 2.60 1.30 33.3
30LumenTech 1.96 1.22 1.22 .61 33.3
31DaqoNewEn 2 26.18 18.05 18.05 8.55 32.1
32OusterIncrs 7.74 5.20 5.22 2.45 31.9
33LithiumAm 6.51 4.27 4.36 2.04 31.9
34SunnovaEn 15.61 9.29 10.52 4.73 31.0
35RubiconTcrs 1.95 .96 1.28 .57 30.8
36LejuHldgs 1.70 1.11 1.11 .49 30.6
37EmergentBio 2.76 1.67 1.67 .73 30.4
38SocQuim&M 4 60.45 42.07 42.07 —18.15 30.1
39MultiPlan 1.46 1.00 1.01 .43 29.9
40LithAmArgn 6.50 4.34 4.44 1.88 29.7
41AmerWell 1.56 1.02 1.05 .44 29.5
42GinkgoBiowt .15 .07 .07 .03 29.5
43ConcordMed 1.15 .69 .78 .32 29.5
44RanpakHl 5.82 4.05 4.12 1.70 29.2
45JinkoSolar 3 36.26 26.23 26.23 —10.71 29.0
46AspenAerogels 16.07 11.21 11.23 4.55 28.8
47ContainerStore 2.46 1.50 1.63 .65 28.5
48SESAI 1.92 1.20 1.31 .52 28.4
49GinkgoBio 1.72 1.12 1.21 .48 28.4
50ArcadLithmn 7.27 4.83 4.89 1.92 28.2
—————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

