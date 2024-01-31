UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Kaman
|45.27
|21.85
|45.05
|+21.10
|+
|88.1
|2GenAsIAcwt
|.05
|.03
|.05
|+.02
|+
|63.3
|3ZIMIntgShip
|15.61
|10.20
|15.00
|+5.13
|+
|52.0
|4BrghtHlthrs
|16.59
|6.76
|11.24
|+3.61
|+
|47.3
|5YirenDigital
|5.00
|3.02
|4.30
|+1.18
|+
|37.8
|6OscarHlth
|13.25
|8.44
|12.52
|+3.37
|+
|36.8
|7NetLseOffcn
|25.82
|16.84
|24.78
|+6.30
|+
|34.1
|8RoundCanab
|41.54
|28.61
|40.18
|+9.100
|+
|33.1
|9ScullyRoylty
|14
|8.23
|6.06
|8.06
|+1.96
|+
|32.1
|10FlameAcqwt
|2.68
|1.79
|2.50
|+.57
|+
|29.5
|11TDCXInc
|11
|6.82
|4.74
|6.27
|+1.42
|+
|29.3
|12HyliionHld
|1.24
|.80
|1.05
|+.24
|+
|29.0
|13OrigBARK
|1.08
|.74
|1.03
|+.22
|+
|27.8
|14NomuraHldg
|19
|5.91
|4.43
|5.74
|+1.23
|+
|27.3
|15AmerRlty
|2
|25.96
|17.32
|22.01
|+4.60
|+
|26.4
|16TeekayCorp
|6
|9.12
|7.21
|8.99
|+1.84
|+
|25.7
|17JnprNetwk
|26
|38.04
|29.13
|36.96
|+7.48
|+
|25.4
|18TeekyTnk
|4
|63.22
|50.41
|62.55
|+12.58
|+
|25.2
|19MauiLand
|20.51
|15.57
|19.80
|+3.91
|+
|24.6
|20DxGdMBea
|7.04
|5.40
|6.83
|+1.33
|+
|24.2
|21KemperCorp
|63.07
|48.33
|60.00
|+11.33
|+
|23.3
|22DirDGldBr
|13.17
|10.07
|12.50
|+2.31
|+
|22.7
|23TriconResi
|7
|11.15
|8.57
|11.03
|+1.93
|+
|21.2
|24AdSPurCan
|3.74
|2.85
|3.66
|+.64
|+
|21.2
|25RCFAcqwt
|.10
|.04
|.06
|+.01
|+
|20.0
|26Unisys
|7.77
|5.41
|6.74
|+1.12
|+
|19.9
|27Paysafewt
|.03
|.03
|.03
|+.01
|+
|19.2
|28KinsaleCap
|34
|411.32
|334.10
|397.57
|+62.66
|+
|18.7
|29VTEX
|8.38
|6.55
|8.15
|+1.27
|+
|18.5
|30IntlSeaways
|54.31
|46.23
|53.64
|+8.16
|+
|17.9
|31AtlUnionpfA
|24.94
|21.00
|24.78
|+3.76
|+
|17.9
|32AlphMetalRs
|7
|408.74
|333.55
|399.24
|+60.32
|+
|17.8
|33NustarEnLP
|28
|22.14
|17.73
|22.00
|+3.32
|+
|17.8
|34CienaCorp
|43
|53.84
|44.22
|53.00
|+7.99
|+
|17.8
|35ArdmoreShip
|5
|16.88
|14.24
|16.57
|+2.48
|+
|17.6
|36ProUltSemi
|71.21
|48.17
|63.97
|+9.55
|+
|17.5
|37akaBrndsHrs
|10.79
|7.09
|9.45
|+1.40
|+
|17.4
|38Celesticag
|17
|35.23
|26.62
|34.36
|+5.08
|+
|17.3
|39AmpCannbs
|5.24
|4.12
|5.01
|+.74
|+
|17.3
|40VertivHldg
|57.60
|44.31
|56.33
|+8.30
|+
|17.3
|41CmtyHlthSys
|2
|3.96
|3.05
|3.67
|+.54
|+
|17.3
|42RenaissRe
|29
|233.85
|196.95
|228.83
|+32.83
|+
|16.8
|43Similarweb
|6.64
|5.07
|6.22
|+.89
|+
|16.7
|44CangInc
|1.19
|.96
|1.19
|+.17
|+
|16.7
|45PermianvRoy
|5
|1.80
|1.45
|1.68
|+.24
|+
|16.7
|46KodiakGasn
|23.78
|20.02
|23.42
|+3.34
|+
|16.6
|47Paysafe
|16.21
|11.98
|14.88
|+2.09
|+
|16.3
|48DxREBear
|40.27
|33.39
|39.98
|+5.61
|+
|16.3
|49StevanatoGr
|54
|32.54
|25.13
|31.74
|+4.45
|+
|16.3
|50ScorpioTk
|5
|72.75
|61.22
|70.70
|+9.90
|+
|16.3
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1NaviosMHpfH
|14.75
|1.80
|3.20
|—11.30
|—
|77.9
|2NaviosMpfG
|12.50
|2.75
|4.50
|—
|9.20
|—
|67.2
|3PinstrpHldg
|12.00
|3.01
|4.00
|—
|6.90
|—
|63.3
|4SpiritAirl
|16.85
|4.04
|6.29
|—10.10
|—
|61.6
|5HippoHldgwt
|.03
|.01
|.01
|—
|.01
|—
|60.0
|6CanoHlthrs
|6.03
|1.74
|2.39
|—
|3.48
|—
|59.3
|7CazooGprs
|10.00
|3.72
|4.17
|—
|5.33
|—
|56.1
|8Enviva
|.100
|.33
|.44
|—
|.56
|—
|56.0
|9FinofAmwt
|.08
|.04
|.04
|—
|.04
|—
|55.0
|10SoloBrandA
|6.23
|2.69
|2.79
|—
|3.37
|—
|54.7
|11agilonhlth
|13.28
|5.63
|5.89
|—
|6.66
|—
|53.1
|12ATRenew
|1.90
|1.06
|1.08
|—
|.84
|—
|43.8
|13XpengADR
|14.43
|8.23
|8.33
|—
|6.26
|—
|42.9
|14B&NEduc
|2.26
|.82
|.86
|—
|.63
|—
|42.5
|15DirElAutVrs
|43.00
|25.45
|26.08
|—18.80
|—
|41.9
|16BattrFutAcwt
|.12
|.05
|.06
|—
|.04
|—
|40.0
|17GraphTcIntl
|27
|2.24
|1.32
|1.33
|—
|.86
|—
|39.3
|18BakktHldg
|2.38
|1.25
|1.37
|—
|.86
|—
|38.6
|19Invitae
|.65
|.36
|.39
|—
|.24
|—
|37.8
|20ReneSola
|11
|2.77
|1.71
|1.71
|—
|1.02
|—
|37.4
|21OppFi
|5.13
|3.21
|3.21
|—
|1.91
|—
|37.3
|22MedPropTr
|5.16
|2.92
|3.10
|—
|1.81
|—
|36.9
|23NYCmtyBcp
|2
|10.62
|5.58
|6.47
|—
|3.76
|—
|36.8
|24Ameresco
|23
|32.61
|20.31
|20.43
|—11.24
|—
|35.5
|25EngyVault
|2.38
|1.50
|1.52
|—
|.81
|—
|34.8
|26GenieEngy
|6
|29.56
|18.60
|18.61
|—
|9.52
|—
|33.8
|27AMCEntArs
|6.33
|3.98
|4.05
|—
|2.07
|—
|33.8
|28Lifezonen
|9.97
|5.42
|6.01
|—
|3.03
|—
|33.5
|29LLFlooring
|3.99
|2.58
|2.60
|—
|1.30
|—
|33.3
|30LumenTech
|1.96
|1.22
|1.22
|—
|.61
|—
|33.3
|31DaqoNewEn
|2
|26.18
|18.05
|18.05
|—
|8.55
|—
|32.1
|32OusterIncrs
|7.74
|5.20
|5.22
|—
|2.45
|—
|31.9
|33LithiumAm
|6.51
|4.27
|4.36
|—
|2.04
|—
|31.9
|34SunnovaEn
|15.61
|9.29
|10.52
|—
|4.73
|—
|31.0
|35RubiconTcrs
|1.95
|.96
|1.28
|—
|.57
|—
|30.8
|36LejuHldgs
|1.70
|1.11
|1.11
|—
|.49
|—
|30.6
|37EmergentBio
|2.76
|1.67
|1.67
|—
|.73
|—
|30.4
|38SocQuim&M
|4
|60.45
|42.07
|42.07
|—18.15
|—
|30.1
|39MultiPlan
|1.46
|1.00
|1.01
|—
|.43
|—
|29.9
|40LithAmArgn
|6.50
|4.34
|4.44
|—
|1.88
|—
|29.7
|41AmerWell
|1.56
|1.02
|1.05
|—
|.44
|—
|29.5
|42GinkgoBiowt
|.15
|.07
|.07
|—
|.03
|—
|29.5
|43ConcordMed
|1.15
|.69
|.78
|—
|.32
|—
|29.5
|44RanpakHl
|5.82
|4.05
|4.12
|—
|1.70
|—
|29.2
|45JinkoSolar
|3
|36.26
|26.23
|26.23
|—10.71
|—
|29.0
|46AspenAerogels
|16.07
|11.21
|11.23
|—
|4.55
|—
|28.8
|47ContainerStore
|2.46
|1.50
|1.63
|—
|.65
|—
|28.5
|48SESAI
|1.92
|1.20
|1.31
|—
|.52
|—
|28.4
|49GinkgoBio
|1.72
|1.12
|1.21
|—
|.48
|—
|28.4
|50ArcadLithmn
|7.27
|4.83
|4.89
|—
|1.92
|—
|28.2
|—————————
