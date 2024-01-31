Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

January 31, 2024, 6:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1RailVisionwt .45 .04 .13 +.11 +594.4
2NexImmunrs 28.70 2.32 15.00 +12.78 +575.7
3FaZeHldgwt .10 .00 .03 +.02 +575.0
4ElevaOncol 3.44 .51 2.78 +2.24 +417.7
5Spectairewt .07 .01 .03 +.02 +400.0
6AlsetCapAcwt .05 .01 .05 +.04 +380.0
7CorbusPhrrs 39.96 5.67 26.49 +20.45 +338.6
8VisionSenwt .05 .01 .03 +.02 +316.7
9NoRevivalwt .04 .02 .04 +.03 +290.0
10BoneBiolwt 18.10 3.30 14.99 +11.07 +282.4
11Dermatawt .03 .01 .03 +.02 +257.1
12MobixLabswt .35 .05 .25 +.18 +257.1
13LongbrdPh 28.15 16.20 21.24 +15.21 +252.2
14GlblInvestwt .01 .01 .01 +.01 +200.0
15NwAmsPhwt 14.67 2.92 9.35 +6.22 +198.7
16SwviHldgA 6.49 1.44 4.80 +3.13 +186.7
17CCSCTchn 30.00 5.03 21.19 +13.49 +175.2
18DigtlWrAcwt 20.03 5.01 14.23 +9.04 +174.2
19CalciMedicrs 8.38 2.86 7.44 +4.58 +160.1
20NuvveHldwt .10 .02 .04 +.03 +152.9
21DigtlWrAcun 66.00 18.05 50.00 +30.00 +150.0
22QuantaSingn 4.48 1.41 3.87 +2.31 +148.1
23CadrenalThn 1.85 .56 1.82 +1.08 +145.9
24HHGCapwt .03 .02 .02 +.01 +140.0
25AlaunosThh .22 .07 .17 +.10 +138.0
26Inhibikase 3.82 1.26 3.02 +1.75 +137.5
27VeraTherA 37.61 14.20 36.42 +21.04 +136.8
28OneMedAn 2.13 .42 1.89 +1.08 +133.3
29NyxoahSA 12.61 4.00 10.82 +6.18 +133.2
30SelinaHospwt .03 .00 .01 +.01 +125.0
31Atreca .45 .10 .29 +.16 +122.7
32AksoHlth 1.76 .84 1.64 +.90 +121.6
33AdTheornwt .18 .05 .10 +.05 +117.4
34RevelsCpun 12.15 10.00 10.49 +5.66 +117.2
35DigtWrAcA 58.72 16.90 37.95 +20.45 +116.9
36FibroGenh 2.04 .69 1.92 +1.03 +116.7
37PyxisOncol 4.35 1.79 3.81 +2.01 +111.7
38Minim 5.87 1.66 4.10 +2.13 +108.1
39DaveIncA 19.72 7.73 17.31 +8.93 +106.4
40VaxartInch 1.30 .55 1.18 +.61 +105.9
41IntlMdiaAcwt .03 .02 .03 +.02 +100.0
42LbrtyReswt .02 .00 .01 +.01 +100.0
43ConnexaSprs .74 .15 .40 +.20 + 97.0
44MicrCloudwt .06 .02 .06 +.03 + 96.7
45HarpoonThrs 22.66 10.23 22.33 +10.96 + 96.4
46PraxixPrcrs 45.98 20.50 43.63 +21.35 + 95.8
47AmbrxBion 28.15 12.69 27.80 +13.56 + 95.2
48CoeptisTherwt .08 .02 .06 +.03 + 93.5
49Adagene 4.38 1.85 3.66 +1.73 + 89.5
50FitellCorpn 3.01 .88 2.89 +1.36 + 88.9
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1PanbelaThrs 19.00 1.25 1.39 —16.91 92.4
2TransCoders 7.20 .69 .69 5.91 89.5
3HWHIntl 4.79 1.13 1.18 9.12 88.5
4CNSPharm 1.30 .23 .25 1.02 80.5
5NewHorAirA 12.15 1.56 1.63 6.69 80.4
6IMACHldwt .01 .00 .00 .00 80.0
7ChknSoup25 17.25 2.87 3.25 —12.51 79.4
8TCBioPhwt .04 .01 .01 .03 75.8
9RomaGreenn 11.80 .70 .72 2.18 75.3
10NuvveHldrs 7.27 1.06 1.24 3.76 75.2
11LumiraDx .06 .02 .02 .05 74.6
12DeepMedA 11.82 2.96 2.96 8.69 74.6
13TuSimpleA .89 .22 .23 .65 73.8
14YanGuFangn 2.77 .62 .76 2.10 73.5
15C3isInchn .69 .11 .14 .39 72.8
1660DegrPhrn 1.13 .27 .28 .74 72.5
17BitBroLtdrs 13.00 2.77 3.05 7.95 72.3
18Aimfinitywt .03 .01 .01 .03 71.1
19ChknSouppf 6.00 1.23 1.40 3.09 68.8
20NewHorAirwt .10 .02 .02 .05 68.6
21KaixinAutrs .90 .27 .29 .59 67.2
22AccelrDiagrs 4.24 .92 1.33 2.59 66.1
23TCBioPhrs 3.35 1.05 1.09 2.08 65.6
24iRobot 38.87 13.50 13.60 —25.10 64.9
25ProcPharrs 7.40 2.02 2.36 4.34 64.8
26BioSigTech .48 .17 .17 .31 64.6
27RiskOnIntl .69 .10 .12 .22 64.6
28Cingulatewt .07 .01 .01 .02 63.3
29TargtHospwt .50 .12 .16 .27 62.8
30Yoshitsu .82 .25 .26 .44 62.6
31ElevaiLabsn 3.89 .62 .69 1.14 62.2
32FLJGrprs 1.83 .64 .77 1.23 61.4
33VCIGlbln 2.26 .85 .88 1.38 61.1
34Longeveron 1.43 .42 .54 .82 60.4
35RedhillBiors 1.54 .55 .58 .88 60.3
36TritiumDCwt .10 .03 .03 .05 60.0
37SiNtxTch .43 .15 .15 .23 59.6
38Cingulaters 8.90 2.93 3.10 4.55 59.5
39VastRenewn 5.30 1.98 2.11 3.08 59.3
40VroomInc .63 .22 .25 .36 59.2
41NxuIncArs 2.24 .92 .94 1.36 59.1
42PrestoAuto .59 .21 .22 .31 58.8
43XBPEuro 5.69 2.25 2.26 3.04 57.4
44WWInternatl 8.74 3.76 3.76 4.99 57.0
45VertexEngy 3.24 1.32 1.46 1.93 56.9
46Baijiayun 1 8.00 .79 .87 1.13 56.6
47Viewrs 3.64 1.10 1.60 2.04 56.0
48MicroAlgo .91 .37 .40 .51 56.0
49OxbridgeRewt .05 .02 .02 .02 55.9
50LumiraDxwt .01 .00 .00 .01 55.6
