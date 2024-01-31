UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1RailVisionwt
|.45
|.04
|.13
|+.11
|+594.4
|2NexImmunrs
|28.70
|2.32
|15.00
|+12.78
|+575.7
|3FaZeHldgwt
|.10
|.00
|.03
|+.02
|+575.0
|4ElevaOncol
|3.44
|.51
|2.78
|+2.24
|+417.7
|5Spectairewt
|.07
|.01
|.03
|+.02
|+400.0
|6AlsetCapAcwt
|.05
|.01
|.05
|+.04
|+380.0
|7CorbusPhrrs
|39.96
|5.67
|26.49
|+20.45
|+338.6
|8VisionSenwt
|.05
|.01
|.03
|+.02
|+316.7
|9NoRevivalwt
|.04
|.02
|.04
|+.03
|+290.0
|10BoneBiolwt
|18.10
|3.30
|14.99
|+11.07
|+282.4
|11Dermatawt
|.03
|.01
|.03
|+.02
|+257.1
|12MobixLabswt
|.35
|.05
|.25
|+.18
|+257.1
|13LongbrdPh
|28.15
|16.20
|21.24
|+15.21
|+252.2
|14GlblInvestwt
|.01
|.01
|.01
|+.01
|+200.0
|15NwAmsPhwt
|14.67
|2.92
|9.35
|+6.22
|+198.7
|16SwviHldgA
|6.49
|1.44
|4.80
|+3.13
|+186.7
|17CCSCTchn
|30.00
|5.03
|21.19
|+13.49
|+175.2
|18DigtlWrAcwt
|20.03
|5.01
|14.23
|+9.04
|+174.2
|19CalciMedicrs
|8.38
|2.86
|7.44
|+4.58
|+160.1
|20NuvveHldwt
|.10
|.02
|.04
|+.03
|+152.9
|21DigtlWrAcun
|66.00
|18.05
|50.00
|+30.00
|+150.0
|22QuantaSingn
|4.48
|1.41
|3.87
|+2.31
|+148.1
|23CadrenalThn
|1.85
|.56
|1.82
|+1.08
|+145.9
|24HHGCapwt
|.03
|.02
|.02
|+.01
|+140.0
|25AlaunosThh
|.22
|.07
|.17
|+.10
|+138.0
|26Inhibikase
|3.82
|1.26
|3.02
|+1.75
|+137.5
|27VeraTherA
|37.61
|14.20
|36.42
|+21.04
|+136.8
|28OneMedAn
|2.13
|.42
|1.89
|+1.08
|+133.3
|29NyxoahSA
|12.61
|4.00
|10.82
|+6.18
|+133.2
|30SelinaHospwt
|.03
|.00
|.01
|+.01
|+125.0
|31Atreca
|.45
|.10
|.29
|+.16
|+122.7
|32AksoHlth
|1.76
|.84
|1.64
|+.90
|+121.6
|33AdTheornwt
|.18
|.05
|.10
|+.05
|+117.4
|34RevelsCpun
|12.15
|10.00
|10.49
|+5.66
|+117.2
|35DigtWrAcA
|58.72
|16.90
|37.95
|+20.45
|+116.9
|36FibroGenh
|2.04
|.69
|1.92
|+1.03
|+116.7
|37PyxisOncol
|4.35
|1.79
|3.81
|+2.01
|+111.7
|38Minim
|5.87
|1.66
|4.10
|+2.13
|+108.1
|39DaveIncA
|19.72
|7.73
|17.31
|+8.93
|+106.4
|40VaxartInch
|1.30
|.55
|1.18
|+.61
|+105.9
|41IntlMdiaAcwt
|.03
|.02
|.03
|+.02
|+100.0
|42LbrtyReswt
|.02
|.00
|.01
|+.01
|+100.0
|43ConnexaSprs
|.74
|.15
|.40
|+.20
|+
|97.0
|44MicrCloudwt
|.06
|.02
|.06
|+.03
|+
|96.7
|45HarpoonThrs
|22.66
|10.23
|22.33
|+10.96
|+
|96.4
|46PraxixPrcrs
|45.98
|20.50
|43.63
|+21.35
|+
|95.8
|47AmbrxBion
|28.15
|12.69
|27.80
|+13.56
|+
|95.2
|48CoeptisTherwt
|.08
|.02
|.06
|+.03
|+
|93.5
|49Adagene
|4.38
|1.85
|3.66
|+1.73
|+
|89.5
|50FitellCorpn
|3.01
|.88
|2.89
|+1.36
|+
|88.9
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1PanbelaThrs
|19.00
|1.25
|1.39
|—16.91
|—
|92.4
|2TransCoders
|7.20
|.69
|.69
|—
|5.91
|—
|89.5
|3HWHIntl
|4.79
|1.13
|1.18
|—
|9.12
|—
|88.5
|4CNSPharm
|1.30
|.23
|.25
|—
|1.02
|—
|80.5
|5NewHorAirA
|12.15
|1.56
|1.63
|—
|6.69
|—
|80.4
|6IMACHldwt
|.01
|.00
|.00
|—
|.00
|—
|80.0
|7ChknSoup25
|17.25
|2.87
|3.25
|—12.51
|—
|79.4
|8TCBioPhwt
|.04
|.01
|.01
|—
|.03
|—
|75.8
|9RomaGreenn
|11.80
|.70
|.72
|—
|2.18
|—
|75.3
|10NuvveHldrs
|7.27
|1.06
|1.24
|—
|3.76
|—
|75.2
|11LumiraDx
|.06
|.02
|.02
|—
|.05
|—
|74.6
|12DeepMedA
|11.82
|2.96
|2.96
|—
|8.69
|—
|74.6
|13TuSimpleA
|.89
|.22
|.23
|—
|.65
|—
|73.8
|14YanGuFangn
|2.77
|.62
|.76
|—
|2.10
|—
|73.5
|15C3isInchn
|.69
|.11
|.14
|—
|.39
|—
|72.8
|1660DegrPhrn
|1.13
|.27
|.28
|—
|.74
|—
|72.5
|17BitBroLtdrs
|13.00
|2.77
|3.05
|—
|7.95
|—
|72.3
|18Aimfinitywt
|.03
|.01
|.01
|—
|.03
|—
|71.1
|19ChknSouppf
|6.00
|1.23
|1.40
|—
|3.09
|—
|68.8
|20NewHorAirwt
|.10
|.02
|.02
|—
|.05
|—
|68.6
|21KaixinAutrs
|.90
|.27
|.29
|—
|.59
|—
|67.2
|22AccelrDiagrs
|4.24
|.92
|1.33
|—
|2.59
|—
|66.1
|23TCBioPhrs
|3.35
|1.05
|1.09
|—
|2.08
|—
|65.6
|24iRobot
|38.87
|13.50
|13.60
|—25.10
|—
|64.9
|25ProcPharrs
|7.40
|2.02
|2.36
|—
|4.34
|—
|64.8
|26BioSigTech
|.48
|.17
|.17
|—
|.31
|—
|64.6
|27RiskOnIntl
|.69
|.10
|.12
|—
|.22
|—
|64.6
|28Cingulatewt
|.07
|.01
|.01
|—
|.02
|—
|63.3
|29TargtHospwt
|.50
|.12
|.16
|—
|.27
|—
|62.8
|30Yoshitsu
|.82
|.25
|.26
|—
|.44
|—
|62.6
|31ElevaiLabsn
|3.89
|.62
|.69
|—
|1.14
|—
|62.2
|32FLJGrprs
|1.83
|.64
|.77
|—
|1.23
|—
|61.4
|33VCIGlbln
|2.26
|.85
|.88
|—
|1.38
|—
|61.1
|34Longeveron
|1.43
|.42
|.54
|—
|.82
|—
|60.4
|35RedhillBiors
|1.54
|.55
|.58
|—
|.88
|—
|60.3
|36TritiumDCwt
|.10
|.03
|.03
|—
|.05
|—
|60.0
|37SiNtxTch
|.43
|.15
|.15
|—
|.23
|—
|59.6
|38Cingulaters
|8.90
|2.93
|3.10
|—
|4.55
|—
|59.5
|39VastRenewn
|5.30
|1.98
|2.11
|—
|3.08
|—
|59.3
|40VroomInc
|.63
|.22
|.25
|—
|.36
|—
|59.2
|41NxuIncArs
|2.24
|.92
|.94
|—
|1.36
|—
|59.1
|42PrestoAuto
|.59
|.21
|.22
|—
|.31
|—
|58.8
|43XBPEuro
|5.69
|2.25
|2.26
|—
|3.04
|—
|57.4
|44WWInternatl
|8.74
|3.76
|3.76
|—
|4.99
|—
|57.0
|45VertexEngy
|3.24
|1.32
|1.46
|—
|1.93
|—
|56.9
|46Baijiayun
|1
|8.00
|.79
|.87
|—
|1.13
|—
|56.6
|47Viewrs
|3.64
|1.10
|1.60
|—
|2.04
|—
|56.0
|48MicroAlgo
|.91
|.37
|.40
|—
|.51
|—
|56.0
|49OxbridgeRewt
|.05
|.02
|.02
|—
|.02
|—
|55.9
|50LumiraDxwt
|.01
|.00
|.00
|—
|.01
|—
|55.6
|—————————
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.