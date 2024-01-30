Unum: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $330.6 million. On…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $330.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.69. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.79 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.15 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.13 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.28 billion, or $6.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.42 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNM

