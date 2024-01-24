Univest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUDERTON, Pa. (AP) — SOUDERTON, Pa. (AP) — Univest Corp. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) on Wednesday reported net income of $16.3…

SOUDERTON, Pa. (AP) — SOUDERTON, Pa. (AP) — Univest Corp. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) on Wednesday reported net income of $16.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Souderton, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 55 cents per share.

The holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. posted revenue of $119.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $71.4 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $71.1 million, or $2.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $296.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVSP

