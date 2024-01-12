UnitedHealth: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.46 billion.…

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $5.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $6.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.98 per share.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $94.43 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.06 billion.

