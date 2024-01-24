United Rentals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $679…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $679 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $10.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $11.26 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.85 per share.

The equipment rental company posted revenue of $3.73 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.63 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.42 billion, or $35.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.33 billion.

United Rentals expects full-year revenue in the range of $14.65 billion to $15.15 billion.

