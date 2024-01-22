United: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $600 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $600 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.81. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $13.63 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.