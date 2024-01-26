United Bankshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EAST CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — EAST CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

EAST CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — EAST CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $79.4 million.

The East Charleston, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The holding company for United Bank posted revenue of $402.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $264.2 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $366.3 million, or $2.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.06 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBSI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.