UniFirst: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $42.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.26.

The uniform provider posted revenue of $593.5 million in the period.

