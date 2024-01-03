Live Radio
Home » Latest News » UniFirst: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

UniFirst: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 3, 2024, 8:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $42.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.26.

The uniform provider posted revenue of $593.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up