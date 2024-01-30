UMB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $70.9 million.

The bank, based in Kansas City, Missouri, said it had earnings of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.29 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $636.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $377.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $361.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $350 million, or $7.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.49 billion.

