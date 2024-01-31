UGI: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — UGI Corp. (UGI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter…

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — UGI Corp. (UGI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $94 million.

On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.20 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The natural gas and electric utilities operator. posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period.

