Two arrested on gun and drug charges after police find cocaine, heroin at Delaware day care center

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Two people, including the operator of a Delaware child care facility, have been arrested on gun…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Two people, including the operator of a Delaware child care facility, have been arrested on gun and drug charges following an investigation focused on the business, authorities said Friday.

Dover police arrested Cameron Christmas, 33, and Jessica Cooper, 29, on Thursday after executing a search warrant at The Little Peoples LFCC 2. Police said detectives located 93 grams of cocaine, 26 grams of crack, 302 bags of heroin, two handguns and more than $32,000.

At the time of the search, there were four children at the day care. All were turned over to their parents or guardians.

Christmas and Cooper are both charged with drug possession, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, child endangerment, conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christmas was being held in custody with cash bail set at more than $93,000. Cooper was in custody with secured bond set at $49,700. Court dockets did not indicate whether either one had yet been assigned a lawyer.

Court records show that Christmas was arrested for drug dealing and drug possession in 2018. He was allowed to enter into a diversion program but repeatedly failed to comply with the requirements. Court records indicate he violated a zero-tolerance policy for drugs, failed to attend meetings and show up for hearings, and did not complete homework assignments. Christmas was arrested again on drug charges in 2022 and was ordered to pay a fine and court costs after pleading guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court records, Cooper paid bail of $450 for Christmas in 2021 after he was picked up on a warrant for failing to appear in court on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. Another warrant was issued after he failed to show up for his trial.

Meanwhile, Cooper was charged in 2020 with hindering prosecution. The charge was later dropped.

Cooper is listed with the Delaware Division of Corporation as the registered agent of The Little Peoples LFCC 2, which was formed on March 3, 2022. Kent County records list Cooper as co-owner of the property along with Waynenicka Johnson, who is the registered agent of The Little People’s LFCC, which was formed in April 2017. That business was formed just months after the Delaware Division of Revenue was awarded a default judgment of more than $60,000 against Johnson for unpaid taxes.

State licensing records list the day care facility as a “large family child care” for toddlers through school-age children, with a capacity of 12. The facility was last inspected in September 2023. It was cited for noncompliance with regulations regarding communicating with parents, outdoor areas and keeping children’s files.

Officials directed the day care center to update its parent handbook regarding the release of children, as well as to repair two gates to ensure they close and latch, and ensure that child files are complete. Inspectors found that two children needed blood lead screening results, and one needed a health appraisal and immunization record.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.