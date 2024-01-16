Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 54, Patrick Henry 47
Cape Henry Collegiate 26, Walsingham Academy 19
Catholic 91, Nansemond-Suffolk 25
Collegiate-Richmond 41, Trinity Episcopal 36
Glen Allen 60, J.R. Tucker 28
Grafton 60, Poquoson 29
Grassfield 51, Indian River 47
Greenbrier Christian 48, Gateway Christian 36
Hampton Christian 48, Atlantic Shores Christian 24
Hampton Roads 62, Peninsula Catholic 11
Henrico 63, Atlee 33
Heritage 43, Denbigh 6
Hermitage High School 52, TJHS 9
Highland Springs 58, Hanover 47
I. C. Norcom High School 73, Lakeland 63
Jamestown 59, Tabb 32
Kellam 83, First Colonial 37
Landstown 49, Ocean Lakes 31
Mechanicsville High School 61, Varina 32
Menchville 80, Bethel 22
Midlothian 51, Richmond HSA 11
Monacan 61, Clover Hill 19
New Kent 53, York 32
Oscar Smith 60, Hickory 31
Phoebus 53, Woodside 43
Princess Anne 90, Frank Cox 13
SPIRIT Home School 42, Williamsburg Christian Academy 17
Salem-Va. Beach 58, Bayside 42
Thomas Dale 84, Deep Run 35
Warhill 56, Lafayette 54
Warwick 60, Kecoughtan 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Appomattox vs. Brookville, ppd.
Broadway vs. Rockbridge County, ppd.
Chincoteague vs. Salisbury Christian School, Md., ppd.
Colgan vs. C.D. Hylton, ppd.
Colonial Beach vs. Essex, ppd.
Eastern View vs. Caroline, ppd.
Eastside vs. Letcher County Central, Ky., ccd.
Fauquier vs. John Handley, ppd.
GW-Danville vs. Mecklenburg County, ppd.
Halifax County vs. Magna Vista, ccd.
Holston vs. Chilhowie, ppd.
Holy Child, Md. vs. Potomac School, ppd.
Honaker vs. Northwood, ppd.
Liberty-Bealeton vs. Brentsville, ppd.
Page County vs. Luray, ppd.
Powhatan vs. Lloyd Bird, ppd.
Richlands vs. Tazewell, ppd.
Warren County vs. Manassas Park, ccd.
Washington-Liberty vs. Langley, ppd.
William Campbell vs. Dan River, ppd.
William Fleming vs. Staunton River, ppd.
___
