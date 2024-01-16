Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Armstrong 54, Patrick Henry 47 Cape Henry Collegiate 26, Walsingham Academy 19 Catholic 91, Nansemond-Suffolk 25 Collegiate-Richmond…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 54, Patrick Henry 47

Cape Henry Collegiate 26, Walsingham Academy 19

Catholic 91, Nansemond-Suffolk 25

Collegiate-Richmond 41, Trinity Episcopal 36

Glen Allen 60, J.R. Tucker 28

Grafton 60, Poquoson 29

Grassfield 51, Indian River 47

Greenbrier Christian 48, Gateway Christian 36

Hampton Christian 48, Atlantic Shores Christian 24

Hampton Roads 62, Peninsula Catholic 11

Henrico 63, Atlee 33

Heritage 43, Denbigh 6

Hermitage High School 52, TJHS 9

Highland Springs 58, Hanover 47

I. C. Norcom High School 73, Lakeland 63

Jamestown 59, Tabb 32

Kellam 83, First Colonial 37

Landstown 49, Ocean Lakes 31

Mechanicsville High School 61, Varina 32

Menchville 80, Bethel 22

Midlothian 51, Richmond HSA 11

Monacan 61, Clover Hill 19

New Kent 53, York 32

Oscar Smith 60, Hickory 31

Phoebus 53, Woodside 43

Princess Anne 90, Frank Cox 13

SPIRIT Home School 42, Williamsburg Christian Academy 17

Salem-Va. Beach 58, Bayside 42

Thomas Dale 84, Deep Run 35

Warhill 56, Lafayette 54

Warwick 60, Kecoughtan 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appomattox vs. Brookville, ppd.

Broadway vs. Rockbridge County, ppd.

Chincoteague vs. Salisbury Christian School, Md., ppd.

Colgan vs. C.D. Hylton, ppd.

Colonial Beach vs. Essex, ppd.

Eastern View vs. Caroline, ppd.

Eastside vs. Letcher County Central, Ky., ccd.

Fauquier vs. John Handley, ppd.

GW-Danville vs. Mecklenburg County, ppd.

Halifax County vs. Magna Vista, ccd.

Holston vs. Chilhowie, ppd.

Holy Child, Md. vs. Potomac School, ppd.

Honaker vs. Northwood, ppd.

Liberty-Bealeton vs. Brentsville, ppd.

Page County vs. Luray, ppd.

Powhatan vs. Lloyd Bird, ppd.

Richlands vs. Tazewell, ppd.

Warren County vs. Manassas Park, ccd.

Washington-Liberty vs. Langley, ppd.

William Campbell vs. Dan River, ppd.

William Fleming vs. Staunton River, ppd.

