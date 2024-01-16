Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge School 89, Hargrave Military 61
Catholic 58, Nansemond-Suffolk 40
Denbigh 58, Heritage 53
Glen Allen 53, J.R. Tucker 41
Grassfield 61, Indian River 54
Greenbrier Christian 48, Gateway Christian 31
Grove Avenue Baptist 71, The New Community School 31
Hampton Christian 67, Atlantic Shores Christian 57
Henrico 51, Atlee 49
Hermitage High School 91, TJHS 61
Highland Springs 70, Hanover 47
I. C. Norcom High School 73, Lakeland 63
John Marshall 89, Douglas Freeman 48
Kecoughtan 68, Warwick 62
Kempsville 54, Green Run 53
Landstown 77, Ocean Lakes 34
Menchville 54, Bethel 36
Nandua 59, Poquoson 48
Nansemond River 53, Great Bridge 46
Oscar Smith 70, Hickory 34
Patrick Henry 69, Armstrong 56
Peninsula Catholic 108, Hampton Roads 37
Prince George 53, Surry County 50
Salem 63, Bayside 53
StoneBridge School 45, Portsmouth Christian 25
Thomas Dale 77, Meadowbrook 58
Varina 101, Mechanicsville High School 48
Veritas Collegiate Academy 94, Summit Christian Academy 44
Woodside 71, Phoebus 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avalon, Md. vs. Seton School, ppd.
Bishop O’Connell vs. Dematha, Md., ppd.
Brentsville vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ppd.
C.D. Hylton vs. Colgan, ppd.
Caroline vs. Eastern View, ppd.
Chincoteague vs. Salisbury Christian School, Md., ppd.
Dan River vs. William Campbell, ppd.
Episcopal vs. Bullis, Md., ppd.
Essex vs. Colonial Beach, ppd.
Flint Hill vs. St. Andrew’s, Md., ppd.
Heights, Md. vs. Bishop Ireton, ppd.
Holston vs. Chilhowie, ppd.
Honaker vs. Northwood, ppd.
John Handley vs. Fauquier, ppd.
Landon, Md. vs. St. Stephens-St. Agnes, ppd.
Langley vs. Washington-Liberty, ppd.
Magna Vista vs. Halifax County, ccd.
Mecklenburg County vs. GW-Danville, ppd.
New Hope Academy, Md. vs. Fairfax Christian, ppd.
Page County vs. Luray, ppd.
Richlands vs. Tazewell, ppd.
Rockbridge County vs. Broadway, ppd.
Springdale Prep, Md. vs. Evergreen Christian, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.