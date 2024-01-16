Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Blue Ridge School 89, Hargrave Military 61 Catholic 58, Nansemond-Suffolk 40 Denbigh 58, Heritage 53 Glen Allen…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 89, Hargrave Military 61

Catholic 58, Nansemond-Suffolk 40

Denbigh 58, Heritage 53

Glen Allen 53, J.R. Tucker 41

Grassfield 61, Indian River 54

Greenbrier Christian 48, Gateway Christian 31

Grove Avenue Baptist 71, The New Community School 31

Hampton Christian 67, Atlantic Shores Christian 57

Henrico 51, Atlee 49

Hermitage High School 91, TJHS 61

Highland Springs 70, Hanover 47

I. C. Norcom High School 73, Lakeland 63

John Marshall 89, Douglas Freeman 48

Kecoughtan 68, Warwick 62

Kempsville 54, Green Run 53

Landstown 77, Ocean Lakes 34

Menchville 54, Bethel 36

Nandua 59, Poquoson 48

Nansemond River 53, Great Bridge 46

Oscar Smith 70, Hickory 34

Patrick Henry 69, Armstrong 56

Peninsula Catholic 108, Hampton Roads 37

Prince George 53, Surry County 50

Salem 63, Bayside 53

StoneBridge School 45, Portsmouth Christian 25

Thomas Dale 77, Meadowbrook 58

Varina 101, Mechanicsville High School 48

Veritas Collegiate Academy 94, Summit Christian Academy 44

Woodside 71, Phoebus 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Avalon, Md. vs. Seton School, ppd.

Bishop O’Connell vs. Dematha, Md., ppd.

Brentsville vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ppd.

C.D. Hylton vs. Colgan, ppd.

Caroline vs. Eastern View, ppd.

Chincoteague vs. Salisbury Christian School, Md., ppd.

Dan River vs. William Campbell, ppd.

Episcopal vs. Bullis, Md., ppd.

Essex vs. Colonial Beach, ppd.

Flint Hill vs. St. Andrew’s, Md., ppd.

Heights, Md. vs. Bishop Ireton, ppd.

Holston vs. Chilhowie, ppd.

Honaker vs. Northwood, ppd.

John Handley vs. Fauquier, ppd.

Landon, Md. vs. St. Stephens-St. Agnes, ppd.

Langley vs. Washington-Liberty, ppd.

Magna Vista vs. Halifax County, ccd.

Mecklenburg County vs. GW-Danville, ppd.

New Hope Academy, Md. vs. Fairfax Christian, ppd.

Page County vs. Luray, ppd.

Richlands vs. Tazewell, ppd.

Rockbridge County vs. Broadway, ppd.

Springdale Prep, Md. vs. Evergreen Christian, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.