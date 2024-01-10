Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battlefield 59, Unity Reed 22
Blacksburg 66, Hidden Valley 41
Central – Wise 54, Union 10
Chilhowie 45, Patrick Henry 32
Colgan 46, Freedom – Woodbridge 31
Council 48, Hurley 45
East Rockingham 50, Broadway 34
Eastside 58, Twin Springs 42
Floyd County 74, Glenvar 12
Freedom – South Riding 44, Osbourn 28
Graham 51, Richlands 42
Heritage 58, Dominion 33
Honaker 71, Holston 22
John Battle 58, Lee High 47
John Handley 47, Meridian High School 38
Lord Botetourt 52, William Fleming 46
Marion 57, Lebanon 32
Osbourn Park 71, Patriot 19
Pulaski County 60, Christiansburg 53
Rural Retreat 65, Northwood 13
Rye Cove 63, J.I. Burton 44
Thomas Walker 48, Castlewood 34
Virginia 61, Tazewell 28
Woodgrove 70, Loudoun County 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bassett vs. Halifax County, ppd.
Caroline vs. Chancellor, ppd.
Carver vs. K&Q Central, ppd.
Oakton vs. South Lakes, ppd.
Poquoson vs. New Kent, ppd.
TJHS vs. Douglas Freeman, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
