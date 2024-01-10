Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Battlefield 59, Unity Reed 22 Blacksburg 66, Hidden Valley 41 Central – Wise 54, Union 10 Chilhowie…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battlefield 59, Unity Reed 22

Blacksburg 66, Hidden Valley 41

Central – Wise 54, Union 10

Chilhowie 45, Patrick Henry 32

Colgan 46, Freedom – Woodbridge 31

Council 48, Hurley 45

East Rockingham 50, Broadway 34

Eastside 58, Twin Springs 42

Floyd County 74, Glenvar 12

Freedom – South Riding 44, Osbourn 28

Graham 51, Richlands 42

Heritage 58, Dominion 33

Honaker 71, Holston 22

John Battle 58, Lee High 47

John Handley 47, Meridian High School 38

Lord Botetourt 52, William Fleming 46

Marion 57, Lebanon 32

Osbourn Park 71, Patriot 19

Pulaski County 60, Christiansburg 53

Rural Retreat 65, Northwood 13

Rye Cove 63, J.I. Burton 44

Thomas Walker 48, Castlewood 34

Virginia 61, Tazewell 28

Woodgrove 70, Loudoun County 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bassett vs. Halifax County, ppd.

Caroline vs. Chancellor, ppd.

Carver vs. K&Q Central, ppd.

Oakton vs. South Lakes, ppd.

Poquoson vs. New Kent, ppd.

TJHS vs. Douglas Freeman, ppd.

___

