Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 43, Union 32
Bethel 57, Heritage 14
Briar Woods 88, Rock Ridge 18
Broadway 57, William Monroe 25
Brookville 43, Appomattox 28
Central – Wise 78, Lee High 33
Christiansburg 45, Cave Spring 42
Eastside 74, Thomas Walker 42
Forest Park 51, Gar-Field 38
Fort Defiance 66, Rockbridge County 31
Freedom – South Riding 42, Woodbridge 34
Gate City 53, John Battle 43
Good Counsel, Md. 69, Bishop Ireton 66
Halifax County 46, GW-Danville 45
J.I. Burton 68, Castlewood 37
James Robinson 69, Alexandria City 30
Jamestown 75, Bruton 13
K&Q Central 37, Charles City County High School 27
King George 39, Eastern View 20
Lake Braddock 37, West Springfield 36
Langley 61, George Marshall 21
Loudoun Valley 59, Lightridge 49
Menchville 65, Hampton 44
New Kent 56, Smithfield 21
Paul VI Catholic High School 81, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 35
Phelps, Ky. 52, Hurley 38
Phoebus 61, Gloucester 17
Poquoson 42, Lafayette 38
Rye Cove 70, Twin Springs 28
Salem 62, Hidden Valley 36
South County 45, Fairfax 24
Spotswood 61, Harrisonburg 17
Turner Ashby 48, East Rockingham 38
Union Grant, W.Va. 61, Highland-Monterey 10
Warwick 45, Woodside 39
West Potomac 58, W.T. Woodson 50
Yorktown 47, Wakefield 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
York vs. Tabb, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
