Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 43, Union 32

Bethel 57, Heritage 14

Briar Woods 88, Rock Ridge 18

Broadway 57, William Monroe 25

Brookville 43, Appomattox 28

Central – Wise 78, Lee High 33

Christiansburg 45, Cave Spring 42

Eastside 74, Thomas Walker 42

Forest Park 51, Gar-Field 38

Fort Defiance 66, Rockbridge County 31

Freedom – South Riding 42, Woodbridge 34

Gate City 53, John Battle 43

Good Counsel, Md. 69, Bishop Ireton 66

Halifax County 46, GW-Danville 45

J.I. Burton 68, Castlewood 37

James Robinson 69, Alexandria City 30

Jamestown 75, Bruton 13

K&Q Central 37, Charles City County High School 27

King George 39, Eastern View 20

Lake Braddock 37, West Springfield 36

Langley 61, George Marshall 21

Loudoun Valley 59, Lightridge 49

Menchville 65, Hampton 44

New Kent 56, Smithfield 21

Paul VI Catholic High School 81, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 35

Phelps, Ky. 52, Hurley 38

Phoebus 61, Gloucester 17

Poquoson 42, Lafayette 38

Rye Cove 70, Twin Springs 28

Salem 62, Hidden Valley 36

South County 45, Fairfax 24

Spotswood 61, Harrisonburg 17

Turner Ashby 48, East Rockingham 38

Union Grant, W.Va. 61, Highland-Monterey 10

Warwick 45, Woodside 39

West Potomac 58, W.T. Woodson 50

Yorktown 47, Wakefield 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

York vs. Tabb, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

