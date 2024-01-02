Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alexandria City 50, James Robinson 38 Alleghany County, N.C. 49, Grayson County 45 Bishop O’Connell 65, Gonzaga…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City 50, James Robinson 38

Alleghany County, N.C. 49, Grayson County 45

Bishop O’Connell 65, Gonzaga College, D.C. 57

Broadway 61, William Monroe 48

Caroline 53, Spotsylvania 42

Carroll County 91, Alleghany 61

Charles City County High School 64, K&Q Central 57

East Rockingham 63, Turner Ashby 56

Eastern View 69, King George 40

Eastside 53, Thomas Walker 34

Evergreen Christian 87, Fairfax Home School 52

Fairfax 62, South County 60

Floyd County 76, James River 26

Forest Park 73, Gar-Field 69

Freedom – South Riding 57, Woodbridge 40

GW-Danville 52, Halifax County 51

Gate City 64, John Battle 47

George Marshall 54, Langley 32

George Washington, W.Va. 52, Halifax County 51

Hampton 48, Menchville 46

Heritage 55, Bethel 51

Hidden Valley 58, Salem 51

J.I. Burton 63, Castlewood 60

Kecoughtan 85, Denbigh 66

Loudoun Valley 68, Lightridge 38

Martinsville 44, Bassett 39

Norfolk Collegiate 86, Smithfield 55

Phelps, Ky. 72, Hurley 49

Phoebus 78, Gloucester 29

Potomac 75, C.D. Hylton 50

Richlands 76, East Ridge, Ky. 74

Rock Ridge 47, Briar Woods 43

Rye Cove 53, Twin Springs 49

Spotswood 71, Harrisonburg 44

Stone Bridge 63, Heritage 48

Tunstall 86, Magna Vista 54

Tuscarora 55, Freedom – South Riding 50

Union 68, Abingdon 54

Union Grant, W.Va. 42, Highland-Monterey 20

W.T. Woodson 82, West Potomac 78, 4OT

Woodgrove 59, Independence 39

Woodside 72, Warwick 42

