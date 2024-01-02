Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 50, James Robinson 38
Alleghany County, N.C. 49, Grayson County 45
Bishop O’Connell 65, Gonzaga College, D.C. 57
Broadway 61, William Monroe 48
Caroline 53, Spotsylvania 42
Carroll County 91, Alleghany 61
Charles City County High School 64, K&Q Central 57
East Rockingham 63, Turner Ashby 56
Eastern View 69, King George 40
Eastside 53, Thomas Walker 34
Evergreen Christian 87, Fairfax Home School 52
Fairfax 62, South County 60
Floyd County 76, James River 26
Forest Park 73, Gar-Field 69
Freedom – South Riding 57, Woodbridge 40
GW-Danville 52, Halifax County 51
Gate City 64, John Battle 47
George Marshall 54, Langley 32
George Washington, W.Va. 52, Halifax County 51
Hampton 48, Menchville 46
Heritage 55, Bethel 51
Hidden Valley 58, Salem 51
J.I. Burton 63, Castlewood 60
Kecoughtan 85, Denbigh 66
Loudoun Valley 68, Lightridge 38
Martinsville 44, Bassett 39
Norfolk Collegiate 86, Smithfield 55
Phelps, Ky. 72, Hurley 49
Phoebus 78, Gloucester 29
Potomac 75, C.D. Hylton 50
Richlands 76, East Ridge, Ky. 74
Rock Ridge 47, Briar Woods 43
Rye Cove 53, Twin Springs 49
Spotswood 71, Harrisonburg 44
Stone Bridge 63, Heritage 48
Tunstall 86, Magna Vista 54
Tuscarora 55, Freedom – South Riding 50
Union 68, Abingdon 54
Union Grant, W.Va. 42, Highland-Monterey 20
W.T. Woodson 82, West Potomac 78, 4OT
Woodgrove 59, Independence 39
Woodside 72, Warwick 42
