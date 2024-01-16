TRxADE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LUTZ, Fla. (AP) — LUTZ, Fla. (AP) — TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.5 million…

LUTZ, Fla. (AP) — LUTZ, Fla. (AP) — TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its third quarter.

The Lutz, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.49 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

