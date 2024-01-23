Trustmark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $36.1 million. The…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $36.1 million.

The bank, based in Jackson, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustmark National Bank posted revenue of $286 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $189.9 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $165.5 million, or $2.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $773.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRMK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.